WI vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Australia match in St Lucia

After a heist in the first game, West Indies gave a much stronger performance with both bat and ball to take a 2-0 lead against the Australian side in the ongoing five-match T20I series. Shimron Hetmyer and Dwayne Bravo's partnership for the fourth wicket helped the hosts get to a big total of 196 runs, which proved too much for the visitors.

Australia, on the other hand, have looked like a pale shadow of themselves failing to chase down totals as apart from Mitchell Marsh, no other batsman is putting their hand up to be counted and score runs for the team. Australia have to win the third game to stay in the series, otherwise, the hosts will take an unassailable lead.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Australia – 3rd T20I in St Lucia 2021

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle,

All-rounder: Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Hayden Walsh Jr

WI vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Hayden Walsh

Australia: Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I My Dream11 Playing XI

Matthew Wade(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell(vc), Mitchell Marsh, Obed McCoy, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Hayden Walsh Jr

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Details

The match will take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia on July 12. The match will be telecasted on the Fancode app in India and will begin at 5 AM IST on July 13.

Squads

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair

Australia: Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Riley Meredith