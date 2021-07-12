WI vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Australia match in St Lucia
WI vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 3rd T20I, West Indies vs Australia Dream 11 Team Player List.
West Indies will take on Australia in the third match of the ongoing T20I series in St Lucia | Photo: ICC
After a heist in the first game, West Indies gave a much stronger performance with both bat and ball to take a 2-0 lead against the Australian side in the ongoing five-match T20I series. Shimron Hetmyer and Dwayne Bravo's partnership for the fourth wicket helped the hosts get to a big total of 196 runs, which proved too much for the visitors.
Australia, on the other hand, have looked like a pale shadow of themselves failing to chase down totals as apart from Mitchell Marsh, no other batsman is putting their hand up to be counted and score runs for the team. Australia have to win the third game to stay in the series, otherwise, the hosts will take an unassailable lead.
Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Australia – 3rd T20I in St Lucia 2021
WI vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I
West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade
Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle,
All-rounder: Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Mitchell Marsh
Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Hayden Walsh Jr
WI vs AUS Probable Playing XIs
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Hayden Walsh
Australia: Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye
West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I My Dream11 Playing XI
Matthew Wade(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell(vc), Mitchell Marsh, Obed McCoy, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Hayden Walsh Jr
West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Details
The match will take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia on July 12. The match will be telecasted on the Fancode app in India and will begin at 5 AM IST on July 13.
Squads
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair
Australia: Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Riley Meredith