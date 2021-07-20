WI vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Australia match in Barbados

West Indies completely dominated the five-match T20I series winning it 4-1 and lost just one game that too by four runs owing to some excellent death bowling by star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. Now, the focus shifts to the ODI series in Barbados.

As the format changes and the number of overs increase, Australia will favour their chances against the Windies side, who still are figuring their best XI for the 50-over format, The hosts, on the other hand, will look to bank on their performances from T20Is and start the ODI series on a winning note.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Australia – 1st ODI T20I in Barbados 2021

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI

West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Josh Philippe

All-rounder: Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

WI vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein

Australia: Matthew Wade(w), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(c), Ashton Turner, Moises Henriques, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff

West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI My Dream11 Playing XI

Matthew Wade, Shai Hope(c), Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder(vc), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI Match Details

The match will take place at Kensington Oval, Barbados on July 20. The match will be telecasted on the Fancode app in India and will begin at 12 AM IST on July 21.

Squads

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer

Australia: Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w/c), Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Riley Meredith