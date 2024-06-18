WI vs AFG: West Indies create history with highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup, break record of..

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl in their Tuesday morning match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia against West Indies who scored a massive total of 218 at the loss of 5 wickets. Nicholas Pooran stood tall by scoring 98 runs off 53 balls.

West Indies and a much-improved Afghanistan team are currently battling it out in a high-stakes showdown as they aim to build momentum heading into the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup. Both teams have already secured their spots in the next round.

West Indies managed to also create history as they registered the highest powerplay score in the history of the T20 World Cup. The team scored a whopping 92 runs in the first 6 overs against Afghanistan in a Group C match.

They broke the record of the Netherlands, who scored 91 runs against Ireland back in 2014 in Bangladesh.

Apart from the highest powerplay, this is the highest total for West Indies in T20 World Cups and the highest total for this year's T20 World Cup so far.

West Indies and Afghanistan, who have already advanced to the Super Eight stage, are currently embroiled in their final group stage match of the T20 World Cup, hoping to maintain their winning streak. West Indies have progressively improved after a narrow win over Papua New Guinea, with triumphs over Uganda and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Afghanistan has been perfect, aided by favourable Caribbean conditions, according to skipper Rashid Khan.

