WI v BAN 3rd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh in Guyana

West Indies face Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Saturday

West Indies will host Bangladesh in the third ODI between the two teams on Saturday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the Bangla Tigers will be hoping to inflict a whitewash.

During the second ODI, West Indies folded for a paltry 108 runs, which Bangladesh chased down without breaking a sweat. Keemo Paul's performance in the second ODI would have given the hosts a lot to forward to, however, Bangladesh have been too superior for them.

Heading into the third and final ODI, the Caribbean side will be hoping to salvage some pride and pick up a consolation victory, while Bangladesh could make a few changes to their lineup, in a bid to test their bench strength.

When and what time will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match start?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be played on July 16 (Saturday) at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match take place?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Which channel will telecast West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match in India?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will not be telecasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI in India?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI can be live streamed through the Fancode app in India.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das/Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed/Tajiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman/Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Ebadot Hossain