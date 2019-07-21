WI-A vs IND-A Dream11 Prediction 5th ODI: Best picks for West Indies A v India A

Dream11 Prediction - West Indies A vs India A

WI A vs IND A Dream11 Team, 5th ODI: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies A v India A match today, July 21.

West Indies A registered their first win of the five-match unofficial ODI series on Friday (local time) as they defeat India A by five runs.

Both teams will now face each other in the fifth and final ODI on July 21 with India holding an unassailable 4-1 lead in the series.

WI-A vs IND-A Dream11 Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan is the best option as the keeper for the day.

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, and Shreyas Iyer are all safe bets from the Indian side, whereas Sunil Ambris is the other two batsmen who have been in decent form so far this year.

Allrounders: Raymon Reifer, Krunal Pandya and Rahkeem Cornwall are three very viable options.

Bowlers: Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar and Keemo Paul are the ones to watch for with the ball.

WI-A vs IND-A My Dream11 Team 1

Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Krunal Pandya(VC), Rahkeem Cornwall, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Keemo Paul.

WI-A vs IND-A Probable Playing 11

Team West Indies A (Playing XI): John Campbell, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase (C), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Romario Shepherd, Rahkeem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Akeem Jordan.

Team India A (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Avesh Khan.

West Indies A v India A (Teams)

West Indies A (WI-A) Squad: John Campbell, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Shane Dowrich, Rahkeem Cornwall, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Akeem Jordan, Kjorn Ottley, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Devon Thomas.

India A (IND-A) Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh.