WI-A vs IND-A Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Best picks for West Indies A v India A

Dream11 Prediction - West Indies A vs India A

WI A vs IND A Dream11 Team, 3rd ODI: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies A v India A match today, July 16.

India A take on West Indies A in their 3rd one day international (ODI) matchup on Tuesday, July 16.

The Men In Blue have won the previous two matchups between the two sides and could seal the series by winning the third ODI match today. Shreyas Iyer's (77) and Navdeep Saini's (5/46) were the two stand out performers for India A side in their previous match.

WI-A vs IND-A Dream11 Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan is the best option as the keeper for the day.

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill are all safe bets from the Indian side, whereas Sunil Ambris and Jonathan Carter are the other two batsmen who have been in decent form so far this year.

Allrounders: Roston Chase and Axar Patelare viable options.

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Akeem Jordan are the ones to watch for with the ball.

WI-A vs IND-A My Dream11 Team 1

Ishan Kishan(C), Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Sunil Ambris, Jonathan Carter, Krunal Pandya, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini (VC), and Khaleel Ahmed.

WI-A vs IND-A Probable Playing 11

Team West Indies A (Playing XI): Sunil Ambris, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase (C), Raymon Reifer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Akeem Jordan.

Team India A (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (C), Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

West Indies A v India A (Teams)

West Indies A (WI-A) Squad: John Campbell, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Shane Dowrich, Rahkeem Cornwall, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Akeem Jordan, Kjorn Ottley, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Devon Thomas.

India A (IND-A) Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh. â€‹