'Why would someone do this?': Kevin Pietersen expresses 'disgust' over pregnant elephant dying in Kerala

DISGUSTED is what former England batsman and animal activist Kevin Pietersen felt after reading the news of the pregnant elephant who died after eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala.

Taking to Instagram, Pietersen wrote, “DISGUSTED with the images I’ve been sent from India overnight over the senseless brutality of this mummy elephant. Why would someone do this?!?! Just why?!?”

India star opener and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma too expressed his concerns and said he cannot believe where humanity is headed.

“I can’t believe where humanity is headed. How could someone murder an innocent, harmless, beautiful creature like this in cold blood? This needs to be dealt with in the harshest possible manner. To make this world a better place we need compassion but we also need accountability for our actions,” Rohit said in an Instagram post.

“This needs to stop,” posted former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Instagram.

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane too took to Twitter and wrote: “We need to be a lot better in the way we treat these innocent creatures. Really ashamed of this cruel act and hope this makes everyone realize the importance of being kind towards animals and act like a human.”

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli wrote on his social media on how shocked he is over the incident. “Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let’s treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts,” Kohli said in a tweet from his Twitter handle.

Star shuttler Saina Nehwal condemned the act by replying to People For Animals India’s post. “So sad to know this,” Saina said.

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri called the perpetrators of this as “monsters”.

“She was a harmless, pregnant Elephant. That makes the people who did what they did, monsters and I hope so hard that they pay a price. We keep failing nature over and over again. Remind me how we’re the more evolved species?” Chhetri tweeted.

The inhuman incident is said to have taken place in Kerala’s Palakkad district. A Kerala forest department team, probing the killing of a pregnant elephant, have said to have taken two persons into custody.