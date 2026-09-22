Why was this wide call reversed in final over? India vs Japan controversy explained

India’s narrow two-run win over Japan sparked a debate over a controversial wide reversal in the final over of the chase. Know what the MCC law says.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Team India survived a major scare against Japan on Tuesday, winning the one-off T20I game by 2 runs. The T20I match was reduced to just five overs after the DLS method was used due to heavy rain in Sano. Though India won the game by just two runs, the last over captivated the attention of cricket fans with a wide ball bowled by Axar Patel, which was later reversed by the on-field umpire after the bowler and the Indian skipper appealed.

This erupted into a social media debate, with many calling it completely unfair and questioning whether the umpire was right to withdraw the OG decision at such a crucial stage when every run mattered.

What was the incident?

In five overs, India posted just 32/4 and gave a below-par target of 33 to the host. Team India's star spinner Axar Patel bowled the first over and gave a good start to the team's innings by conceding just two runs and scalping one wicket in the opening over.

But Japanese batters cracked the code and began scoring runs at par to reach the target. The match came down to the final over when Japan needed eight runs to clinch the game with seven wickets in hand, and the ball was again handed to Axar by the Indian skipper.

After bowling a wide on the third delivery of the final over, Axar again bowled a similar delivery, which was again called wide by the umpire. However, this time the bowler was absolutely fuming at the call. The decision was later overturned, and it was ruled a fair delivery.

After the umpire revoked his decision, many netizens called out the unfair advantage to the World Champions and termed it 'unethical', with some even describing it as 'cheating'. But let us understand whether the umpire's decision was correct or not, and whether he is allowed to revoke it.

What does the law say?

As per the MCC Laws of Cricket, an umpire can revoke a decision before the ball becomes dead if they realise that the original call was incorrect. In today's match, the initial wide signal could therefore be withdrawn before the game resumed.

Once the ball has become dead, the decision cannot be revoked to bring the delivery back into play.

Meanwhile, a delivery is wide if it passes outside the striker's reach and would also have passed wide of the batter in a normal batting position. As per MCC Law 22, the umpire should consider where the striker is standing or has stood at any point after the ball comes into play.

In today's match, Shirai-Patmore attempted a reverse sweep, and the ball went down the leg side, and the Indian side argued that since he had moved across the crease and changed his position before the delivery, the ball could not be called a wide.