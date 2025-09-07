'Why was that file closed?': Yograj Singh sparks controversy with match fixing remarks, namedrops Kapil Dev

It's not the first time that Yograj Singh has aimed his criticism at prominent figures in Indian cricket. He has previously made controversial comments about MS Dhoni, Bishan Singh Bedi, and even his son's former teammate, Virat Kohli.

Yograj Singh, father of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and a former player himself, is stirring things up again. He's making strong claims about the match-fixing scandal that shook Indian cricket back in the late 1990s. In a recent interview, he brought up questions about why the investigation into legendary captain Kapil Dev was stopped and never restarted.

Known for his outspoken nature, Yograj didn't mince words when speaking with InsideSport. He directly mentioned Kapil Dev and former captain Mohammad Azharuddin as being tied to the scandal. He questioned the reason for closing the case. He thinks it was done to protect the reputations of big names in cricket. Yograj claims that if the case were reopened, it would expose many important people involved.

"Who all were involved in match-fixing? First, Kapil Dev's name was involved, then Azharuddin's," he stated. He then went on to suggest that the reason the case was closed was to protect the reputations of cricket's biggest names. "Why was that file closed and not reopened? Because a lot of the heads of legends will roll,” Yograj added, alleging that reopening the case would expose many prominent figures.

This isn't the first time Yograj has created controversy with his statements. In the past, he has accused Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi of plotting against him and sabotaging his career in the early 1980s. On a podcast, Yograj even said that he once went to Kapil Dev's house with a gun, wanting to shoot him. But he stopped because Kapil's mother was there. This long-standing bad blood between the two has often come up in Yograj's public comments.

The specific match-fixing accusations Yograj is talking about go back to 1997. At that time, cricketer Manoj Prabhakar accused Kapil Dev of offering him money to play badly in a game. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started an investigation, questioning Kapil Dev and others. But after looking into it thoroughly, the CBI's report stated that there was no proof to support the accusations, and Kapil Dev was cleared of all charges.

Even though the CBI officially cleared Kapil Dev, Yograj's comments have brought the issue back into the public eye, causing new discussions among fans and the media. His remarks show a deep dislike. He has consistently voiced towards Kapil Dev and others in Indian cricket, like MS Dhoni. He has often blamed Dhoni for his son Yuvraj Singh's career choices and early retirement.

