IND vs ENG: Why was Stuart Broad asked to 'shut up' by umpire during Birmingham Test

Umpire Richard Kettleborough and England bowler Stuart Broad

Surely the banter between players of two nations is fun to watch, however, the clash between India and England saw pacer Stuart Broad have a feud with umpire Richard Kettleborough.

During England's first innings at Edgbaston Broad was batting and seemed troubled with Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj's constant short deliveries.

The veteran pacer had come to bat after the wicket of centurion Jonny Bairstow. Shami had scattered him on the first ball with a short delivery and the next one was much shorter and went for four-bye.

Broad had managed to score a single on the third delivery but was again troubled by short deliveries in the next over.

He later managed to smash Siraj's first short ball to mid-on but he was caught out on the next delivery, which was again a short ball. He had lasted on the pitch for just five balls, four of which were short ones.

Amid the deliveries he faced, Broad went and complained about it a few times before he was told to 'shut up and bat' by Kettleborough on Day 3.

"Let us do the umpiring – you do the batting, alright? Otherwise, you’re going to get into trouble again. One for the over. Broady! Broady! Get on with the batting and shut up," Richard Kettleborough said.

Talking about the clash, the host now is the favourite to win the fifth Test match from here on, despite India dominating from Day 1. England needs just 119 runs on day five to win the match.

Former captain Joe Root and Bairstow continued to be rooted to the crease by smashing unbeaten fifties.