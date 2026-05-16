Why was Rishabh Pant fined 12 per cent of his match fee? LSG captain penalised despite win over CSK

Rishabh Pant may have led Lucknow Super Giants to a crucial win over Chennai Super Kings, but the LSG captain also faced disciplinary action after the match. Pant was fined 12 per cent of his match fee, leaving fans curious about the reason behind the unexpected penalty.

The IPL Governing Council has hit Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant with a Rs 12 lakh fine after the team’s slow over-rate during Friday’s match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match took place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and while fans got quite a contest on the field, things turned serious for Pant after the final ball.

This was the team’s first slow over-rate offense of the season. So the punishment sticks to just a monetary penalty, as per IPL guidelines. The rules are pretty clear—every team has to make sure they bowl their full 20 overs within a set time limit. If they fall behind, the captain has to pay up. It’s right there in Article 2.22: finish your overs on time, or the skipper shells out Rs 12 lakh.

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. If LSG slip up again, Pant won’t be the only one feeling the sting. The next offense means a heavier fine for him—Rs 24 lakh—and everyone else in the playing eleven will also have 25% knocked off their match fees, or Rs 6 lakh, whichever hurts less. But if it happens a third time? Then Pant not only gets slapped with a Rs 30 lakh penalty but also faces a one-match suspension. For a professional setup chasing consistency, that kind of risk hangs heavy on a captain’s mind.

But let’s talk about the real action. Despite the off-field drama, Lucknow Super Giants managed to beat Chennai Super Kings on their own turf. It was a result that shook things up in this year’s points table. And while Lucknow’s playoff hopes were already dead in the water, their win made life tougher for Chennai.

CSK now have a bumpier path to a direct playoff qualification, thanks to Pant and his boys. It’s classic IPL—one team fighting for pride, the other scrambling to keep their campaign alive. The drama doesn’t stop, both on and off the field.

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