Why was Kartik Tyagi allowed to complete the 20th over after two beamers in KKR vs LSG?

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The nail-biting thriller between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants ended with the Men in Purple winning the game by 3 wickets (Super Over). However, one over from Kartik Tyagi has sparked a major debate after he was allowed to continue his over despite delivering two beamers.
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 saw its first Super Over on Sunday in a match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Ekana Cricket Stadium. However, the 20th over from KKR's Kartik Tyagi remained the talking point among cricket fans as he bowled two beamers (No Balls) and was still allowed to continue his over. Even skipper Ajinkya Rahane started discussing with teammates for a substitute bowler to complete the over, but the umpires allowed Kartik to continue with his spell.
Well, the reason behind this decision was explained by the English commentator Harsha Bhogle, who said that umpires judged that only one of the two no-balls was dangerous. Explaining with MCC Law 41.7, he added that a bowler can be removed from the attack only if he bowls two dangerous deliveries.
After Kartik's first No-Ball, he was given a warning of dangerous bowling, but his second one was not considered serious enough to fall under the rule. He also said that not every waist-high no-ball is automatically considered dangerous, and the decision lies with the on-field umpire.
As per MCC Law 41.7 - Dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries (Beamers)
41.7.1
Any delivery which passes, or would have passed, without bouncing, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease is unfair. The umpire shall immediately call and signal No ball.
41.7.2
Such a delivery is also dangerous if the bowler’s end umpire believes there is a risk of injury to the batter. The umpire will consider factors like speed, height, direction, skill of the batter, and repeated nature of such deliveries.
41.7.3
If the umpire considers it dangerous, the bowler is given a first and final warning. The umpire informs both captains and players. This warning stays valid for the rest of the innings.
41.7.4
If the same bowler bowls another dangerous delivery in the innings, the umpire shall immediately:
41.7.6
If the umpire believes the delivery was deliberately dangerous, the bowler can be removed immediately without any warning.
Meanwhile, KKR won the Super Over and the match by 3 wickets with and LSG's Mukul Choudhary was named the Player of the Match for his 54 off just 27 balls.