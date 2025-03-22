The decision to leave Irfan Pathan out of the IPL 2025 commentary team has certainly caught people's attention. Many are now questioning whether players have a say in who gets to commentate on the matches.

The IPL 2025 commentary panel has just been revealed, and one significant name is missing: former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Pathan, a familiar character in previous seasons, appears to have been left out this time around. According to reports, some Indian players expressed concern over his commentary, believing it was biassed rather than providing an objective perspective.

According to MyKhel, one notable cricketer was so upset by Pathan's disparaging statements during the Australia series that he blocked the former player's number.

A source cited by the report claimed, “Otherwise, his name would have been there. This has been going on for the last two years as he was accused of carrying personal agendas against certain players, which did not sit well with the system.”

Pathan isn't the first well-known commentator to be left out after cricketers voiced their concerns. Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle have also found themselves on the sidelines in the past because of their comments during broadcasts.

Back in 2020, Manjrekar was taken off the BCCI commentary panel for India's ODI series against South Africa.

This decision followed a series of controversial moments, including:

- A clash with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle.

- A pointed remark about Sourav Ganguly.

- Calling Ravindra Jadeja a "bits and pieces" player, which led to quite a bit of backlash.

The fact that Irfan Pathan isn't part of the IPL 2025 commentary team has raised quite a few eyebrows, stirring up some chatter about whether players might have a say in who gets to commentate during the matches.

With the tournament just around the corner, many are eager to see how this change will shape the world of sports broadcasting and what it means for the freedom of cricket commentary in India.

Also read| KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player in the world to play all 18 editions of IPL