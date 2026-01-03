FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Why was Hardik Pandya left out of India's ODI squad for New Zealand series? BCCI breaks silence

Hardik Pandya was a notable omission from India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series, sparking questions among fans and experts. The BCCI has since addressed the decision, offering clarity on the selection call and what it means for India’s ODI plans going forward.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 08:47 PM IST

Why was Hardik Pandya left out of India's ODI squad for New Zealand series? BCCI breaks silence
India revealed their 15-player squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Saturday. The Men in Blue are set to compete in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is, commencing on January 11 in Baroda. Notably absent from the squad is Hardik Pandya, who had participated in the IND vs SA T20Is.

Just hours before the squad announcement, Hardik achieved his first List A century. However, with the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, the BCCI is taking a careful approach regarding their star all-rounder. A medical update from the Indian cricket board indicated that Hardik is not yet fit to bowl 10 overs in a match.

"Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed," BCCI said in a statement on X.

Pandya faced a lengthy injury recovery after sustaining a quadriceps injury during India's triumphant Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The 32-year-old underwent rehabilitation at BCCI's Centre of Excellence before making his return in the IND vs SA T20I series. His last ODI appearance was earlier this year in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

In his debut match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday, Hardik bowled only 2 overs, even as his team suffered a disappointing 9-wicket loss. His workload is being carefully managed with the T20 World Cup 2026 as the main focus.

Hardik played a pivotal role in India's victory in 2024 and is expected to be a key player for the Indian team once again. He has been included in the 5-match T20I series leading up to the World Cup. The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign as defending champions on February 7.

However, the most significant topic of discussion remains the omission of Mohammed Shami. Despite widespread speculation regarding his return after recovering from a long-term injury, Shami has not been included in the 15-member squad. This decision suggests that the selectors are taking a cautious approach with the veteran pacer, likely aiming for his full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup or future Test matches.

India's ODI Squad vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Also read| Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer return as India name 15-member squad for New Zealand ODIs; Mohammed Shami misses out

