Why Virat Kohli won't attend India-England Lord's Test match despite living in London? Ex-RCB teammate reveals reason

Former India captain Virat Kohli was seen having a good time at Wimbledon 2025 and at a charity thing Yuvraj Singh threw, so his absence from this Test at Lord's is a bit of a surprise.

Everyone is glued to the third Test match between England and India at Lord's, but one person's missing from the crowd: Virat Kohli. He lives in London and has been out and about recently, so it's a bit odd that he is skipping the cricket, and fans and the media are wondering why. People have been keeping tabs on Kohli since he stopped playing Test cricket earlier this year. He was seen having a good time at Wimbledon 2025 and at a charity thing Yuvraj Singh threw, so his absence from this Test at Lord's is a bit of a surprise. Lots of fans wanted to see him supporting his old teammates, especially with India in such a tough fight against England.

Dinesh Karthik, who used to play with Kohli on the Bangalore team, let slip during a commentary gig that Kohli has daddy duties. So, it sounds like he's putting his family first, spending time with his daughter Vamika and new baby Akaay.

“He lives just close to Lord’s, as it happens. But I don’t think he’ll drop in – he’s got daddy commitments to attend to,” said Karthik.

Kohli is reported to reside on St. John’s Wood Road, the same street where Lord’s is located, which makes his absence even more conspicuous. However, the 36-year-old seems to be embracing a quieter phase in his life, prioritizing his family. With his daughter Vamika and newborn son Akaay at home, Kohli appears content in his role as a father.

Since retiring from Test cricket, Kohli has adopted a more subdued lifestyle. According to The Telegraph, he has opted for a more private existence in London and even turned down an offer to play county cricket for Middlesex. While he did share a congratulatory post on social media after India’s victory at Edgbaston and acknowledged captain Shubman Gill, the former captain has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Sure, fans miss having him at Lord's, but it shows where his head's at: family comes first. Cricket fans will have to wait to see him back in action in the ODI format later this year. Right now, the King of cricket is happy being the king of his home.

Also read| Anjali Tendulkar's smile fuels 'Sara' speculation as Ravindra Jadeja teases Shubman Gill at London event