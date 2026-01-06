Why Virat Kohli missed his 3rd Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways? Know real reason

Recently, there were reports all over social media which claimed that Virat Kohli will be playing his third and final domestic match on January 6 against the Railways. However, his absence from Delhi's Playing XI raised several questions in minds of Indian cricket fans.

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26, Delhi was scheduled to play Railways at KSCA Cricket Ground 2 on Tuesday, January 6. The match was one of the much-awaited games in the tournament as Virat Kohli was expected to play his third and final domestic match of the season. However, when Delhi's Playing XI was announced, Kohli's name was missing from it. Ahead of the highly anticipated game, Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh informed that Kohli would not play in the match against Railways without providing any reason.

Fans are curious to know the real reason behind Kohli's absence from the game, and the reason that is being considered is the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. Kohli is expected to join Team India soon to prepare for the upcoming 3-match series against the Kiwis.

As per BCCI's mandate, centrally contracted players are required to play at least two domestic matches whenever they are away from international games and are physically fit. Virat Kohli has already played two matches in VHT, one against Andhra, wherein he scored a magnificent century, and the other game against Gujarat, where he played a 77-run knock.

Recently, the BCCI also announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against the Blackcaps, which included Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Talking about the DEL vs RAI match, Railways won the Toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Railways managed to post just 179 runs on the board and were bundled out in the 41st over. For Railways, only Kush Marate played a 50+ knock, but with a strike rate of just over 77.

Chasing a below-par target, Delhi achieved the total in the 22nd over with six wickets still in hand. For Delhi, Priyansh Arya scored 80 off 41 balls and was also declared the Player of the Match.

In the end, Delhi won the match by 6 wickets.