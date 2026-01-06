FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route

Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update

Good news for Emily In Paris fans, creator Darren Star makes big statement on Lily Collins' Netflix show: 'I don't think...'

Acharya Manish Ji: The Founder of Jeena Sikho HIIMS and the Force Behind Ayurveda’s New Wave in India

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving cargo of Russian oil at Jamnagar refinery

Birgunj curfew after mosque vandalism: What is driving Nepal's communal faultline?

Noida Metro: NMRC to lease shops at 3 Aqua Line metro stations; check details

UP SIR: Draft voter roll released, UP CEO reveals date of final voter list, what to do if your name is missing?

Why Virat Kohli missed his 3rd Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways? Know real reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin

India Live Updates: Draft voter list released for UP SIR, check names, missing names list HERE

India Live Updates: Draft voter list released for UP SIR, check names, missing n

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...

Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Why Virat Kohli missed his 3rd Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways? Know real reason

Recently, there were reports all over social media which claimed that Virat Kohli will be playing his third and final domestic match on January 6 against the Railways. However, his absence from Delhi's Playing XI raised several questions in minds of Indian cricket fans.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 06:01 PM IST

Why Virat Kohli missed his 3rd Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways? Know real reason
Virat Kohli has played two games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26, Delhi was scheduled to play Railways at KSCA Cricket Ground 2 on Tuesday, January 6. The match was one of the much-awaited games in the tournament as Virat Kohli was expected to play his third and final domestic match of the season. However, when Delhi's Playing XI was announced, Kohli's name was missing from it. Ahead of the highly anticipated game, Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh informed that Kohli would not play in the match against Railways without providing any reason.

Fans are curious to know the real reason behind Kohli's absence from the game, and the reason that is being considered is the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. Kohli is expected to join Team India soon to prepare for the upcoming 3-match series against the Kiwis.

As per BCCI's mandate, centrally contracted players are required to play at least two domestic matches whenever they are away from international games and are physically fit. Virat Kohli has already played two matches in VHT, one against Andhra, wherein he scored a magnificent century, and the other game against Gujarat, where he played a 77-run knock.

Recently, the BCCI also announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against the Blackcaps, which included Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Talking about the DEL vs RAI match, Railways won the Toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Railways managed to post just 179 runs on the board and were bundled out in the 41st over. For Railways, only Kush Marate played a 50+ knock, but with a strike rate of just over 77.

Chasing a below-par target, Delhi achieved the total in the 22nd over with six wickets still in hand. For Delhi, Priyansh Arya scored 80 off 41 balls and was also declared the Player of the Match.

In the end, Delhi won the match by 6 wickets.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click
When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click
Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route
Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin
Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update
Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update
Good news for Emily In Paris fans, creator Darren Star makes big statement on Lily Collins' Netflix show: 'I don't think...'
Good news for Emily In Paris fans, Netflix takes big step on Lily Collins' show
Acharya Manish Ji: The Founder of Jeena Sikho HIIMS and the Force Behind Ayurveda’s New Wave in India
Acharya Manish Ji: Leading the Modern Ayurvedic Revolution
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement