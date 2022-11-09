Why this hypocrisy?: Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan asks trolls after latest incident

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @sanjanaganesan

Cricket host and wife of star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan has questioned the ‘hypocrisy’ of trolls when their targets return the favour. Ganesh, who recently hit back at a troll with an epic reply, followed up on the incident with a post again hitting out at trolls and asking why they are not themselves able to take a single negative comment “in their stride”.

“Today, I hit back at a troll, just one, with a comment that matched the energy he was trying to send my way. His response was to instantly delete the comment, REPORT my comment and turn his profile private, because clearly he was upset by this episode,” Ganesan wrote on Instagram.

“My question now is, if you’re a troll and you can’t take ONE SINGLE NEGATIVE COMMENT ‘in your stride’ then why am I expected to keep quiet and ignore the hundreds of hurtful comments left on my profile by people just like him everyday? Why is this hypocrisy where it’s okay if you do it but not okay if I just return the favour?

“Think twice about what you decide to say to someone on social media, please. And if it’s something you’d not like to hear about yourself then chances are you shouldn’t be saying or typing it at all,” Ganesan added.

The hard-hitting response comes after Ganesan hit back at a troll which gained limelight on social media. The anchor had posted a picture wearing a red dress and standing in the stands at the Adelaide Oval cricket ground, the venue for India’s semi-final against England. Ganesan is currently hosting the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. "The weather in Adelaide at the moment is B-E-A-utiful!,” she had captioned the pick.

A user attempted to troll the anchor with a nasty comment related to her marriage to Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah. “Mam itni khubsurat bhi nahi ho But Bumrah ko kaise pata liya (You aren’t that beautiful, how did you manage to become Bumrah’s wife)," the now deleted comment had said.

Ganesan hit back at the remark saying, “aur khud jo chappal jaisi shakal lekar ghoom rahe ho uska kya? (and how do you manage to walk around with a face like that?).” Her reply went viral as a screenshot was widely shared on social media.

This is not the first time Ganesan has been trolled on social media. Back in September, Ganesan was trolled and hit back after posting a throwback pic with beau Bumrah on her Instagram account.

A model and TV presenter, Ganesan has been part of the Miss India beauty pageant and reality TV in the past. She and Bumraj got married in 2021. While Ganesan is hosting the T20 World Cup in Australia, her husband Bumrah was unable to feature in the India squad due to an injury.

