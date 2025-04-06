Two games were originally scheduled for Sunday, April 6 in the IPL 2025 schedule: SRH vs GT and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Fans are scratching their heads over the fact that there’s just one match on the schedule for IPL 2025 today, Sunday, April 6. Usually, weekends in the IPL are packed with doubleheaders, featuring one game in the afternoon and another in the evening. But today, it’s just the showdown between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, leaving fans curious about why there’s no second match.

Two games were originally scheduled for Sunday, April 6 in the IPL 2025 schedule: SRH vs GT and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants. However, following a request from the local authorities, the second game at Kolkata's Eden Gardens was postponed. Fans are curious as to why there is just one game scheduled for today due to this abrupt change.

Why the KKR vs LSG game got rescheduled?

The Kolkata Police, responsible for keeping the match secure, asked to move the game date because it clashed with the Ram Navami celebrations. Managing security for both events would have been quite a task for them. Consequently, the KKR vs LSG match was postponed after the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) communicated this to the BCCI. So, today, only the SRH vs GT match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The KKR vs LSG match will take place on April 8 at Eden Gardens. On Tuesday, fans can look forward to two exciting matches: the KKR vs LSG game kicking off at 3:30 PM, followed by the Punjab Kings taking on the Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM.

