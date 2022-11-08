Why number of teams in IPL will not go beyond 10

IPL File Photo

Indian Premier League recently added two more teams to get back to 10 after a decade since IPL 2011. BCCI got Rs 12,000 crore by adding the two new teams to the world’s most popular cricketing league but will stop at 10 and not look to add any more, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal recently said.

While speaking on the plans in the long term to improve the IPL, he revealed why the committee is not looking at expanding the league to more than 10 teams. He talked about why IPL will never go on for durations such as other global top sporting leagues like the EPL, NBA and NFL.

Dhuman said that it is unlikely that the number of franchises in the IPL will exceed the present one as that will make it difficult for the tournament to be held in one go. IPL saw 74 matches in the 2022 season and the new cycle this year could take the matches up to 94 with the current 10 teams.

"Teams will stay at 10 only. If you increase that, it becomes difficult to have the tournament in one go. We are looking at 74 games to begin with for the first two seasons, then 84 and if things permit may be 94 in the fifth year of the media rights cycle, that itself would make it a long enough event," Dhumal was quoted as saying by PTI.

The IPL chief said that the league cannot be compared with other top sporting leagues because the requirement of cricket is different. Playing matches at the same home and away venues for six months is not a good idea, he said.

"We can't compare ourselves to football and other sporting leagues around the world as the requirements in cricket are totally different. You can't play on the same pitches for six months," he said.

The IPL 2023 will likely be played in an exclusive two and a half month window this year with the 10 teams and matches up to 94. On the other hand, the board is also considering releasing IPL schedule well in advance for fans to plan travel better, Dhumal said.

(With inputs from PTI)