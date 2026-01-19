EXPLAINED: Why Team India is losing its home dominance to teams like New Zealand - first in Tests, now in ODIs

Team India’s once formidable home dominance is under scrutiny after back-to-back setbacks against New Zealand. From Tests to ODIs, opponents are cracking the Indian code, exposing tactical gaps, middle-order inconsistencies, and a fading home advantage across formats.

For a long time, traveling to India to play cricket was a particularly challenging endeavor. It was like a test for the teams that came to visit. They knew they would face spin bowling that never stopped, and they would have to play against bowlers who were exceptionally good and batsmen who remained calm under pressure. A lot of teams left India feeling pretty bad about how they played. Now that is starting to change. When New Zealand beat India in all three Test matches in 2024, it was a big surprise. And then on January 18, 2026 New Zealand did something they never done before. They won a series of one-day matches in India. They beat India two matches to one in Indore.

This is not a one-time problem or a short period of bad luck. India's performance at home is getting weaker. The main problems go a lot further than what the final scores show. Here are the areas where the problems are becoming clear.

Spin Struggles—Home and Away

India is a country that's really good at playing spin cricket. Now India is having a hard time with spin when they are bowling and when they are batting. In the 2024 Tests, New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel did a better job than the Indian spin bowlers. They got a lot of help from the conditions, which were supposed to be tough for the visiting team. The same thing happened in the One Day Internationals. New Zealand's new spin bowlers, like Jayden Lennox and part-time bowlers like Glenn Phillips, did not let India score runs in the middle part of the game. India is having trouble with spin from New Zealand. This is a big surprise. The Indian team is usually very good at playing spin cricket. Now they are struggling with spin from the New Zealand team. The batters used to be so confident and strong when they faced spin bowling. Now, Indian batters seem to be unsure of themselves. Indian batters are thinking twice.

Navigating a Challenging Transition

India is in a spot right now. The team has Shubman Gill leading the ODI team. They still need the older players. Rohit Sharma had a series in which he did not score many runs, and the team is still having problems with the middle order. Shreyas Iyer is still having trouble with balls, and Ravindra Jadeja is not scoring runs as fast as he used to. In the second One Day International game, he only got 60 runs from 100 balls. This means the lower-order players have to do much to help the team win. India is really counting on these players, like Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, to do well. The team is also looking to Shubman Gill to lead them to victory in the One-Day International games. Virat Kohli is still a pillar; his score of 124 in Indore shows how good he really is, but even when he plays well, it does not hide the problems that Virat Kohli and his team have.

The Disappearance of Middle-Overs Impact

When Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Kul-Cha duo used to take down teams after the powerplay. Those days are gone now. In this series, Kuldeep Yadav struggled a lot, giving away than 63 runs for each wicket he took.

For example in the game Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips scored 219 runs together taking advantage of the fact that India, specifically Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal the Kul-Cha duo could not get the wickets they needed. This made it hard for India to win at home, where they usually do well.

Tactical Stagnation

The way head coach Gautam Gambhir is doing things is being questioned. He likes to play as they do in T20 matches. Some people think this style of play is not good for the games. They also think that changing the team too much is not helping.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir is trying to make the pitch tricky for the team. This is actually helping the other teams, like New Zealand, which are very good at sticking to their plans. New Zealand is playing better than India on India's grounds. Head coach Gautam Gambhir's approach is still the same, it is aggressive and inspired by T20 matches.

Lapses in Fielding and Rising Fatigue

The team had a time in Indore and captain Shubman Gill said something very important about the fielding mistakes. The fielding mistakes include dropped catches and misfields. Also, the extra runs that the other team got because of these mistakes. These mistakes are really serious in very close games. The team is also very tired because they have been playing a lot of games. They won the Champions Trophy. They also played a tough series against South Africa at home. All these games have made the team very tired both physically and mentally. This tiredness is affecting the team's performance. They are not able to play as well as they should be playing at home. The fielding mistakes and the tiredness are problems for the team, especially the fielding mistakes and the extra runs they are giving away.

The Road Ahead

India is losing to New Zealand in Test and ODI matches one after the other. This shows that playing in India is not scary for teams, like it used to be. Teams that come to play in India are not just managing to play. They are actually playing well. Often, India is getting outplayed by these teams in the conditions where India used to be the best team. India is losing to New Zealand. This is happening in India.

To restore its aura, India must address its batters’ struggles against spin and inject fresh energy into a bowling attack that has lost its edge. Without decisive action, cricket’s “superpower” risks continued setbacks on familiar ground.

