Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement has erupted into a racism row

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad’s remark that “we wanted India to grovel” has triggered a major racism row, with fans and former players calling the phrase historically loaded and offensive. The comment has sparked heated debate across social media and the cricketing community.

South Africa’s head coach, Shukri Conrad, has ignited a storm of controversy during the ongoing Test series against India, using a single word in a post-match press conference that carries deep and painful historical baggage in cricket: “grovel.”

The comment came after the conclusion of Day 4 of the second Test in Guwahati, where South Africa, in a commanding position, prolonged their second innings to set India an unattainable target of 549 runs. When asked about the delayed declaration, Conrad explained his tactical decision: "We wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out of the game..."

While Conrad appeared to use the term—which means to crawl or lie abjectly on the ground—in the context of making the Indian players physically toil, his admission that he was "stealing a phrase" immediately triggered the historical parallel that has led to the current racism row.

The Infamous 1976 Precedent

The controversy stems directly from the infamous statement made by then-England captain Tony Greig—a white South African-born cricketer—in 1976 before his team’s series against the West Indies. Greig declared he intended "to make them grovel" before his side.

In the racial and colonial climate of the 1970s, Greig’s comment was widely condemned as demeaning and racially insensitive. The word, used by a figure with roots in apartheid South Africa against a team predominantly comprising descendants of slaves and indentured labourers, was interpreted as a slur against the dignity and pride of the Caribbean people.

The remark served as an emotional rallying cry for the West Indies, led by Clive Lloyd, who went on to crush England 3-0 in the series. The term is now etched in cricketing history as a stark example of racial arrogance.

Reactions and Criticism

Conrad’s invocation of the word has drawn sharp condemnation from former players and commentators. Indian legends, including Anil Kumble, expressed disbelief that the term would be used by the support staff of a modern South African team.

"There’s history attached to this. Fifty years ago, an England captain used the same phrase... humility is most important when you’re on top," Kumble stated, urging the coach to show restraint. South African great Dale Steyn also distanced himself from the remark, calling it "disappointing" and a word that should never be uttered on a cricket field.

Despite Conrad being a person of colour himself, critics argue that the term’s explosive historical context makes its usage unacceptable, regardless of the speaker’s intent or background. While the coach's objective was clearly psychological warfare, the choice of a phrase indelibly linked to one of the sport's most significant racial episodes has overshadowed South Africa's dominant performance.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli reaches Ranchi for IND vs SA 1st ODI, fans celebrate king's return to MS Dhoni's city