CRICKET

'Why should anyone bother to play Ranji?': Shashi Tharoor slams BCCI selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan despite stellar domestic record

Shashi Tharoor has lashed out at the BCCI selectors for repeatedly ignoring Sarfaraz Khan despite his consistent Ranji Trophy brilliance. The Congress MP questioned the selection system, suggesting that such bias discourages India’s top domestic performers.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 08:17 PM IST

'Why should anyone bother to play Ranji?': Shashi Tharoor slams BCCI selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan despite stellar domestic record
Mumbai's outstanding batsman Sarfaraz Khan was notably missing when the BCCI selectors announced the India A team for a series of four-day matches against South Africa A last week. This decision has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the rationale behind excluding Sarfaraz, who has recently transformed his physique and performed well during the India A tour of England.

With an impressive tally of 4,759 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 65.19 over 56 matches, Sarfaraz has also represented India in six Test matches, accumulating 371 runs, which includes one century and three half-centuries. His most recent Test appearance was against New Zealand in November 2024.

Although Sarfaraz was included in India's tour of Australia late last year, he has not been part of the Test squad since then. His omission from the India A team has ignited a significant discussion regarding his prospects on the international stage.

The treatment of Sarfaraz Khan has also drawn criticism from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who expressed his disappointment with the selectors. Tharoor's remarks emphasized the Mumbai batter's exceptional performance in both first-class and international cricket.

“This is frankly an outrage. @SarfarazA_54 averages 65-plus in first-class cricket, scored a 50 on his Test debut and a 150 in a Test we lost, made 92 in his only tour match in England (and a century in the practice match against the full Indian Test team) -- and still finds himself excluded from the selectors' frame of reference,” wrote Tharoor on his X account.

Additionally, Tharoor praised the impressive performances of Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, and Karun Nair in domestic cricket, highlighting the significance of their runs in relation to their IPL achievements.

“I am also very glad to see @ajinkyarahane88, @PrithviShaw and @karun126 making runs in the #RanjiTrophy. Our selectors are too quick to discard proven talent in order to take a punt on "potential". These are players who have proven themselves over and over again. Runs in domestic cricket must be valued by the selectors, not just the #IPL; otherwise why should anyone bother to play the Ranji?,” he added.

A recent report from PTI indicated that Sarfaraz Khan's absence from the squad is attributed to Rishabh Pant's return to the red-ball format. With Pant occupying the No. 5 position in the India A lineup, Sarfaraz found himself without a spot. In fact, it has been suggested that Sarfaraz should aim for a promotion to the No. 3 position for the Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy if he hopes to regain his position in the national team.

Currently, the only available position in the senior Indian team is No. 3, which Sai Sudharsan has yet to solidify with his performances.

