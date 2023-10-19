Why Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in World Cup match against India? Bangladesh stand-in captain explains

Najmul Hossain Shanto reveals Shakib Al Hasan's unavailability for India vs.Bangladesh clash at the 2023 World Cup

The ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 continues to unfold with the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team seeking their fourth consecutive victory. Their encounter with Bangladesh promises an exciting match, but Bangladesh will have to face India without their regular captain, Shakib Al Hasan, In his absence, Najmul Hossan Shanto has taken up the leadership role for the Bangladesh team.

Just before the toss, it was officially announced that Shakib Al Hasan would not be playing against India. Shanto, who chose to bat in this important World Cup match, explained the reason behind Shakib Al Hasan's absence. He said, "It's a proud moment for me and my family. We'd like to bat today. The pitch looks fresh. If we can post a good score, it will be beneficial for the team. Shakib is not in the best shape; Nasum is coming in for him. We have had some great matches against India, and we hope to continue our good form. I anticipate a great match. We love to see the crowd, and hopefully, they will support both teams. Hasan comes in for Taskin,"

Bangladesh's coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, also provided an update on Shakib Al Hasan's situation. Shakib had sustained an injury while running during their previous match, even though he completed his quota of ten overs. His discomfort was evident, and he didn't participate in the post-match interaction. When asked about Shakib's availability during a pre-match press conference, Hathurusingha stated, "If he is not ready to play, we won't risk him. But if he's ready, then there's a chance he might play tomorrow."

Hathurusingha further elaborated, saying. "He had a good batting session yesterday and did some light running between the wickets. We conducted a scan today, so we are waiting for the results. Currently, he's feeling okay. We haven't tested his bowling yet. He will come tomorrow morning, and we will assess him again before making a decision."