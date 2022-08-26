Search icon
Why Shaheen Afridi travelled to Dubai with Pakistan, despite being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022?

Shaheen Afridi is currently with the rest of his teammates in Dubai, despite him being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022. Read on to know why.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

Shaheen Afridi meets Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 a couple of days ago, through a knee injury that he sustained while playing in the Test series against Sri Lanka. Despite his injury, Shaheen has travelled to Dubai with the rest of his teammates. 

This is in stark contrast to Indian players, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel for example, both of whom are currently in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, recovering from their respective injuries. 

So why has Shaheeh Afridi travelled to Duba with the Pakistani team?

As per reports, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam insisted that the star pacer should travel with the rest of the squad. He wanted Shaheen to 'stay back' for the entire duration of Asia Cup, and the 22-year-old will continue his rehabilitation in Dubai. 

"Babar wanted him to stay with the team. Management wants to closely monitor his injury rehab. He will be staying in Dubai itself with the team," a PCB spokesperson revealed to local media. 

According to reports, Shaheen has been suggested to rest for six weeks, as he will eye to make a comeback before the T20I World Cup in Australia in October. 

In fact, the youngster has been ruled out of not just the Asia Cup, but he will most likely miss Pakistan's seven-match T20I series against England at home next month. 

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board had shared a video of Shaheen catching up with Team India players, including Virat Kohli. The star pacer wished his adversary well for the Asia Cup. 

India will take on their historic rivals on August 28, Sunday, and will be aiming to extend their dominance in the Asia Cup. 

