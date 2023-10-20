Why Shadab Khan is not playing in World Cup match against Australia? Pakistan skipper explains

Shadab Khan, who has been struggling with his form recently, has been replaced by Usama Mir in the playing XI.

Pakistan has made a bold decision to bench their vice-captain, Shadab Khan, for the 2023 ODI World Cup league stage match against Australia. Shadab Khan, who has been struggling with his form recently, has been replaced by Usama Mir in the playing XI.

After suffering a heavy defeat to their arch-rivals India, the Men in Green are now preparing to face Australia. The team has also had to deal with a bout of illness during the six-day break. However, there are no forced changes in the lineup due to illness or injury.

During the toss, skipper Babar Azam confirmed that Shadab's omission is a tactical decision.

"Pitch looks really good and we will try to take early wickets first up. We had a couple of good practice sessions and some timely rest. We were not up to the mark in the last game but are looking to make amends here. We have one change. Shadab Khan makes way for Usama Mir. We wanted to try out a different combination."

Usama Mir recently showcased his exceptional skills in the warm-up matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup, emerging as one of Pakistan's standout bowlers. The talented leg-spinner impressively secured four wickets across two matches, solidifying his reputation as a formidable force on the field. Additionally, Mir's remarkable performance extended beyond the international stage, as he delivered a commendable campaign for the Manchester Originals during The Hundred tournament.