Why Sanju Samson left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026? Franchise owner makes big revelation

Why did Sanju Samson leave Rajasthan Royals after 14 years? Franchise owner Manoj Badale reveals that Samson felt emotionally and physically drained after the 2025 season, prompting him to ask for a move. His IPL 2026 trade marks the end of an era for RR’s longest-serving player.

Sanju Samson's much-anticipated transfer to the Chennai Super Kings from the Rajasthan Royals was confirmed as all ten teams unveiled their lists of retained and released players in preparation for the IPL 2026 auction. Samson, who has now joined the five-time champions CSK, was part of a significant swap deal that saw veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move to the inaugural champions. This trade marks the conclusion of Jadeja's 13-year tenure with CSK. The transaction is noted as the largest in the IPL since Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya made his move to the Mumbai Indians two years ago, signaling the end of Samson's extensive journey with the 2008 champions Royals.

Interestingly, the right-handed batsman has been with RR since his IPL debut in 2013, with the exception of a few seasons spent with the Delhi Capitals during a period when RR faced a two-year suspension alongside CSK due to corruption allegations.

In a video posted by RR on their YouTube channel, franchise owner Manoj Badale disclosed that Samson had been feeling emotionally exhausted and had voiced his wish to depart from the franchise following their narrow defeat in the away match against the Kolkata Knight Riders last season.

"The first time this year—or in the past year—that Sanju talked about moving on was probably in Kolkata towards the end of the season. We had a meeting after the game. He’s a very honest guy. He was personally and emotionally drained. He cares a huge amount about RR, and I think having our worst season in 18 years took a lot out of him. Having given the best part of 14 years, with a short break, to RR, he felt he needed a new chapter to refresh the end of his IPL journey," Badale said in the video.

Badale disclosed that appointing Samson as captain in 2021 was a bold gamble. Under his leadership, RR made it to the finals of the 15th season in 2022, marking their first appearance at that level since the inaugural season in 2008, although they ultimately fell to IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans in the championship match.

"When Sanju made the request, it felt different for us because he’s a very authentic man; if he says something, he generally means it. He has been an extraordinary servant of the franchise for 14 years. It’s not just the batting or the sixes the fans see—it’s everything else he has put in.

"When we made the decision to make him captain, that was a high-risk move. He was a young and inexperienced captain, but he put everything into that role. There has been a lot of emotion from our fans and from the team that has grown up under Sanju. I feel emotional about it myself," he added.

Badale addressed the ongoing discussions on social media, indicating that the franchise is currently experiencing turmoil, which has led to the notable departures of Samson and Rahul Dravid.

"While there's been a sort of media narrative of Rajasthan Royals are in chaos, people leaving, Rahul leaving, the reality is that's not how it's felt internally. Internally, we committed to a process and a timeline. We're maybe one week later than we hope to be, or maybe two weeks later, but it all feels very calm here," said Badale.

"But when you put a player of the stature of Sanju Samson, everyone's interested. We have a whole group of people who are evaluating every trade option that was presented to us, and you know, we would meet as a group regularly, but my role was to lead the discussions, not to make decisions," he added.

Also read| 'Hard to explain to people...': KL Rahul takes indirect dig at LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka