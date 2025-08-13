Suresh Raina was Sachin Tendulkar's 'son'? Ex-India star recounts master blaster's hilarious in-flight prank

Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has frequently played pranks on his teammates, and Suresh Raina revealed one such amusing in-flight incident where the master blaster transformed a simple case of mistaken identity into an unforgettable prank.

Sachin Tendulkar was not only one of the finest batters of his era and in the annals of cricket, but his vibrant personality in the dressing room has also been recounted by many of his teammates. Tendulkar was frequently referred to as the prankster of the Indian dressing room, and former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has now shared another amusing prank that the legendary batter executed. This particular incident occurred when Raina was a newcomer to the Indian team, and Tendulkar pretended to be his own son!

Recently, Raina reminisced about one of the pranks that Tendulkar played on him.

"We were once going to play a Test match when I was about 18 years old, and I was sitting in business class next to Sachin paaji. The air hostess came over and said, 'Good morning, Sachin sir. How are you?'," Raina narrated, speaking on the 'Cheeky Singles' show.

"Assuming I was Arjun (Tendulkar's son), she said something to him about me in passing; Sachin paaji saw a chance to have some fun," Raina said.

"Yes, he's not studying at all, what to do? I've even told Anjali (Tendulkar's wife)," was Tendulkar's humorous response to the air hostess mistaking Raina to be his son.

Raina disclosed the discussion he had with Tendulkar following the prank.

"Later, we went to the section where the other players were sitting, and I blurted out, 'Why are you making me sit in business class? You've made me Arjun Tendulkar!' (Sachin) paaji eventually clarified it for the air hostess, saying, 'He's part of the Indian cricket team, he is Suresh Raina, not my son'. Paaji loved playing such big pranks sometimes," Raina said.

Raina and Tendulkar were teammates in the dressing room for both Test matches and One Day Internationals, including their time together in the victorious 2011 Cricket World Cup team on home ground.

