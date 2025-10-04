Why Rohit Sharma replaced by Shubman Gill as ODI captain? Ajit Agarkar reveals real reason

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Weeks after beheading of Indian man, 27-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US while working at gas station

Israel orders readiness for first phase of Trump's hostage-release plan

Massive explosion at coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad: 2 dead, videos show severe damage; Police suspect blast caused by...

India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W live on TV and online?

Nita Ambani’s skincare secret revealed: How she maintains flawless skin at 60

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan's first female Prime Minister, but women are not happy - here's why

Aryan Khan is hard taskmaster, reveals The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Sahher Bambba, calls him…

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Meet mystery girl who played Ghafoor's burqa-clad daughter in Aryan Khan's directorial debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series

Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as In

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Weeks after beheading of Indian man, 27-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US while working at gas station

Another hate crime? 27-year-old student from Hyderabad killed in US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Why Rohit Sharma replaced by Shubman Gill as ODI captain? Ajit Agarkar reveals real reason

Expressing his shock at the BCCI's decision to remove Rohit Sharma from ODI captaincy, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh said that Rohit will always be someone who holds a very good record in white-ball cricket.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

Why Rohit Sharma replaced by Shubman Gill as ODI captain? Ajit Agarkar reveals real reason
BCCI announced T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming Australia tour
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday surprised every Indian cricket fan when it finally unveiled ODI and T20 squads for the upcoming Australia tour. What surprised everyone was that the ODI captaincy has been snatched from Rohit Sharma and given to the Test skipper, Shubman Gill. Not only cricket fans, but several former cricketers were also shocked to know about Rohit Sharma, including Harbhajan Singh, who expressed shock at the BCCI's move.

 

Harbhajan Singh expresses shock about BCCI's decision

 

Expressing his views on the BCCI's decision to promote Shubman Gill and remove Rohit Sharma from captaincy, Harbhajan Singh said, ''First of all, congratulations to Shubman Gill. Obviously, he has been leading the team well in Test cricket, and now he’s been given another opportunity in ODIs as well. It's going to be a new challenge for him. Rohit has been replaced, but he will always be someone who holds a very good record in white-ball cricket. To be honest, this news is a little bit shocking to me. If at all, he was going to Australia, he should have been the captain. He won the Champions Trophy, and other tournaments too.''

 

''He's been one of the pillars of Indian cricket, so he should have been given one last captaincy run in Australia. I know the 2027 World Cup is still very far away. Gill could have waited a little and taken over in another 6-8 months. So yeah, I’m happy for Shubman but disappointed for Rohit to be removed,'' he added.

 

Dinesh Karthik pays tribute to Rohit

 

Paying tribute to the outgoing captain, Karthik said, ''Rohit Sharma! Thank you so much. You were a phenomenal captain. Tactically astute, but most importantly, very friendly, and got along with everyone and made them feel so comfortable. But for me, the legacy that you have left as a captain is in those big moments, those big matches, you taught this current team what it takes to win. At times, we used to take a backward step but you said 'No, we need to press forward'. Put more pressure on the opponent, take more risks. And you didn't leave it to anyone else. You started it with the bat when in the big matches, you said 'I’m going to go hard'. That required skill. And you got it done consistently.''

 

India squad for Australia tour (ODIs)

 

Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel,  Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

 

India squad for Australia tour (T20Is)

 

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: Mumbai and several other areas in Maharashtra on high alert for heavy rainfall, IMD predicts...
Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: Mumbai and several other areas in Maharashtra on hi
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Here’s how much the cast charged for rom-com
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and oth
Janhvi Kapoor doesn't like insider vs outsider debate, says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle: 'Hum privileged background se hain'
Janhvi Kapoor says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE