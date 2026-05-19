Why Rishabh Pant lost India’s Test vice-captaincy ahead of Afghanistan series?

Rishabh Pant lost his Test vice-captaincy ahead of the upcoming match against Afghanistan, starting June 6. The decision by BCCI has sparked widespread discussion among Indian cricket fans, with many questioning the real reason behind the leadership change.

Rishabh Pant, who became Team India's vice-captain in the Test format in 2025, has been stripped of his role ahead of the upcoming match against Afghanistan, starting June 6. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill remains the skipper of the side for the Test game and a 3-match ODI series with Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Rishabh's demotion from the squad is deemed as a result of his recent struggle with form and injuries, along with his performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Team India's squad for Test match vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (C)

KL Rahul (VC)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Sai Sudharsan

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Devdutt Padikkal

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Manav Suthar

Gurnoor Brar

Harsh Dubey

Why was Rishabh Pant removed from vice-captaincy in Tests?

After the squad announcement, fans are wondering the reason behind Pant's demotion in the team. It can be easily anticipated that, due to his poor leadership in the ongoing IPL season, the selectors simplified his role so that he can focus purely on his batting. The selectors opted for KL Rahul for vice-captaincy in the Test format, who surely brings immense seniority across formats.

On the decision, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, ''We want him to become the best Test player that he has always been. don't think there is any concern with his spot in the Test team. I think he is one of our main batters in that line-up. [He] had a really good tour of England till he got injured. So, I am sure he would like a few more runs. But he has always been very good in Test cricket. At this point, yes, we have gone with two different [wicketkeeping] options in one-day cricket. But Test cricket, he remains one of our main players.''