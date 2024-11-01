Having been a key player for Delhi since 2016, Pant played a crucial role in shaping the team's future.

Rishabh Pant has officially ended his longstanding eight-year partnership with the Delhi Capitals by choosing to participate in the IPL 2025 auction. Pant served as the captain of Delhi last season, leading the team to a sixth-place finish in the points table.

Having been a key player for Delhi since 2016, Pant played a crucial role in shaping the team's future. However, rumors began circulating that the talented Indian wicketkeeper would not be extending his contract with Delhi Capitals and instead would be entering the IPL 2025 auction as a new player.

According to a report from the Times of India, Pant had received a retention offer from the team. However, with the GMR Group and JSW Group deciding to divide responsibilities, it became increasingly challenging for Pant to fit into the team's plans.

Pant communicated his decision to the management in the second week of October. It is anticipated that he will attract a significant bid in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

A source told the Times of India, “Pant has had a cordial relationship with both owners. But it was getting difficult to have a common vision and direction where the team was headed. To get so many people on the same page at so many levels was something he was unsure of.

“It was a very emotional moment for all the stakeholders. Pant has been an integral part of the franchise since he was first bought in 2016. The owners and Pant didn’t want this relationship to end easily. So, they kept trying till the end. But Pant decided that he would rather leave on good terms and be a bone of contention," TOI quoted a source as saying.

The Delhi Capitals have announced the appointment of Hemang Badani as the head coach and Venugopal Rao as the Director of Cricket. According to reports, Rishabh Pant was not informed about these developments.

The announcement of Pant's departure has elicited a range of reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment while others are in support of the management's decision.

As other franchises gear up to strengthen their teams, Pant's availability adds an intriguing element to the market dynamics. Teams such as RCB, CSK, and Mumbai Indians are anticipated to give serious consideration to acquiring him in the upcoming auction.

