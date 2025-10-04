Why Ravindra Jadeja not included in Team India squad for Australia tour? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals

Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series
CRICKET
BCCI on Saturday finally unveiled the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming Australia tour, which is missing several star players including Ravindra Jadeja.
Ravindra Jadeja, who is one of the greatest all-rounders of the current cricketing generation, has not been included in the ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced Team India's ODI and T20I squads for the Australian tour, starting October 19. For the 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill has replaced 2025 Champions Trophy-winning captain Rohit Sharma as skipper. Virat Kohli will also be returning to the squad after a long gap for the ODI series. However, Jadeja has not been selected for either squad for the upcoming tour. Let us know what chief selector Ajit Agarkar said about Jadeja's omission from the squad.
In a press conference, Ajit Agarkar revealed the real reason behind not picking Jadeja for the Australia tour and said, ''Right now, we could only take one left-arm spinner for the Australia series. It wasn’t possible to fit in two. Ravindra Jadeja is absolutely in our plans — everyone knows how good he is and what he offers as an all-rounder and a fielder.''
''But for this short series, we wanted to maintain balance with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad. This is a short series — you can’t fit everyone in. Jadeja’s quality is unquestioned. He’s very much part of our plans going forward,'' he added.
Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar