Why Ravindra Jadeja not included in Team India squad for Australia tour? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Weeks after beheading of Indian man, 27-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US while working at gas station

Israel orders readiness for first phase of Trump's hostage-release plan

Massive explosion at coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad: 2 dead, videos show severe damage; Police suspect blast caused by...

India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W live on TV and online?

Nita Ambani’s skincare secret revealed: How she maintains flawless skin at 60

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan's first female Prime Minister, but women are not happy - here's why

Aryan Khan is hard taskmaster, reveals The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Sahher Bambba, calls him…

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Meet mystery girl who played Ghafoor's burqa-clad daughter in Aryan Khan's directorial debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series

Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as In

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Weeks after beheading of Indian man, 27-year-old student from Hyderabad shot dead in US while working at gas station

Another hate crime? 27-year-old student from Hyderabad killed in US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Why Ravindra Jadeja not included in Team India squad for Australia tour? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals

BCCI on Saturday finally unveiled the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming Australia tour, which is missing several star players including Ravindra Jadeja.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

Why Ravindra Jadeja not included in Team India squad for Australia tour? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals
Ravindra Jadeja was declared Player of the Match in Ahmedabad Test vs WI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ravindra Jadeja, who is one of the greatest all-rounders of the current cricketing generation, has not been included in the ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced Team India's ODI and T20I squads for the Australian tour, starting October 19. For the 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill has replaced 2025 Champions Trophy-winning captain Rohit Sharma as skipper. Virat Kohli will also be returning to the squad after a long gap for the ODI series. However, Jadeja has not been selected for either squad for the upcoming tour. Let us know what chief selector Ajit Agarkar said about Jadeja's omission from the squad.

 

Why Ravindra Jadeja not included in Team India squad for Australia tour?

 

In a press conference, Ajit Agarkar revealed the real reason behind not picking Jadeja for the Australia tour and said, ''Right now, we could only take one left-arm spinner for the Australia series. It wasn’t possible to fit in two. Ravindra Jadeja is absolutely in our plans — everyone knows how good he is and what he offers as an all-rounder and a fielder.''

 

''But for this short series, we wanted to maintain balance with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad. This is a short series — you can’t fit everyone in. Jadeja’s quality is unquestioned. He’s very much part of our plans going forward,'' he added.

 

India squad for Australia tour (ODIs)

 

Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel,  Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

 

India squad for Australia tour (T20Is)

 

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Janhvi Kapoor doesn't like insider vs outsider debate, says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle: 'Hum privileged background se hain'
Janhvi Kapoor says no one is ready to listen star kids' struggle
Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, know which sectors were big hit
Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, kn
With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers
Meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers
‘On the cusp of...’: NASA chief’s BIG statement on Lunar Mission, says US will build a village on Moon in...
‘On the cusp of...’: NASA chief’s BIG statement on Lunar Mission, says US will b
Planning a Bali getaway? Check updated visa rules, flights, and must-know travel tips for Indian tourists
Planning a Bali getaway? Check updated visa rules, flights
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE