Why Punjab Kings players are wearing black armbands against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala? Reason explained

During Match 55 of the IPL 2026, Punjab Kings players were spotted wearing black armbands in Dharamsala. What is the reason behind this? Let's find out.

In Match No 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) players were spotted wearing black armbands against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. Players during a cricket match often wear black armbands as a mark of respect and mourning to pay tribute to a deceased person associated with the team, cricket fraternity, or their loved ones. So, what is the reason behind tonight's move by the Kings? Let's understand.

Why PBKS players wear black armbands vs Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala?

As per ESPNCricinfo, Punjab Kings players were seen wearing black armbands during the match against Delhi Capitals, as a mark of respect following the passing of team physio Andrew Leipus’ mother, who passed away on Sunday. Leipus' role in PBKS involves managing player fitness, screening, and rehabilitation work throughout the IPL season.

For those unversed, Andrew Leipus was previously associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for over a decade before moving to PBKS. This is Lripus' sixth consecutive season with PBKS.

Deets about PBKS vs DC clash

The crucial match in Dharamsala began with DC skipper Axar Patel winning the Toss. He chose to bowl first at the venue, which is usually known as a batting heaven. The captain winning Toss here often picks to bat first against their opponent.

For the game, DC introduced five changes in the Playing XI, whereas PBKS announced just one change, wherein Ben Dwarshius has been included in the Playing XI, replacing Lockie Ferguson.

Batting first, the home side posted 210/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly's 37 off 27 balls. DC will require 211 runs in 120 balls to win the match and keep their Playoff hopes alive, else they would become the third team to get eliminated from the race after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

On the other hand, PBKS also need a win desperately as they lost all their previous three matches and also lost dominance in the Points Table, slipping to the fourth position.