CRICKET

Why Pratika Rawal, 4th highest run-scorer in ICC CWC 2025, didn't get winner's medal? Here's what ICC Rules say

Team India's star opener, who was ruled out of the ICC CWC 2025 due to an ankle injury, didn't receive the winner's medal on Sunday after the Women in Blue defeated South Africa in the finals.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 08:06 PM IST

Why Pratika Rawal, 4th highest run-scorer in ICC CWC 2025, didn't get winner's medal? Here's what ICC Rules say
Pratika Rawal was the 4th highest run-scorer in the ICC CWC 2025
Pratika Rawal, who sustained a major ankle injury during the last league stage match against Bangladesh, did not receive the winner's medal after the final game of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 against South Africa. Pratika was also the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament and scored 308 runs at an average of 51.33 in six innings, but ended up without the winner's medal. After the injury during the last league stage game, Pratika was replaced by Shafali Verma in the 15-member squad, who went on to become the Player of the Match in the final match against South Africa, scoring 87 runs and taking two important wickets.

 

Why didn't Pratika Rawal get winner's medal after ICC CWC 2025 Final?

 

As per the ICC Rules, the winner's medal is given to the 15-member squad. Since Pratika was a part of the squad during the start of the ICC CWC 2025 but was later replaced by Shafali Verma, she was not given the winner's medal on Sunday.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pratika Rawal (@pratrawal)

Interestingly, a similar incident occurred with Australian pacer Jason Gillespie during the 2003 Men's World Cup, when Nathan Bracken replaced him after sustaining an injury. In the four matches he played in the tournament, Gillespie took eight wickets before being ruled out.

Coming back to the ICC Women's CWC 2025, Pratika was present in the stands, cheering for her team in the finals against South Africa. After Team India won the title, she even celebrated the victory with her team on the cricket field and called injuries a 'part and parcel of the game'.

''I’m very happy that I was a part of this team, this winning team. I just love this team. I can’t express my feelings towards this team. I’m very happy that we actually made it. We’re the first team who has won the World Cup in so long, and the whole of India deserves this,'' Pratika said after the match.

