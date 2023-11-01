Biryani, kebabs and controversy: Why Pakistan cricket team’s eating habits in ICC World Cup 2023 are under scrutiny?

Instead of relying on a 5 star hotel to fuel their fit bodies, the Pakistani cricket team resorted to ordering from Zomato while they were in Kolkata, sparking a row.

As Babar Azam-led Pakistani cricket team is facing eviction from ICC ODI World Cup 2023 just ahead of the semi-finals, the squad has now landed in yet another controversy due to their recent Zomato order while they were in Kolkata.

Ahead of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata on Tuesday, Babar Azam’s squad decided to skip the classic pre-workout meal and order in from food delivery app Zomato, choosing Kolkata’s famous Zam Zam Restaurant to satisfy their cravings.

The Men in Green reportedly ordered a large serving of Chaap, kebabs, biryani and other items from the Zam Zam Restaurant, choosing to skip a meal from any of the luxurious 5 star hotels in town. However, their choice to eat Kolkata’s local food landed them in a controversy.

Former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram while speaking to reporters, criticized the eating habits of Babar Azam’s squad, saying that the team looks like they have been eating kilos of meat everyday, making them less active on the cricket field during the ICC World Cup 2023.

Ex-cricketer Wasim Akram said that the squad was lethargic on the field which led to their loss against Afghanistan. Akram also said that there has been no fitness test for the Pakistani team for the last two years, leading to the fitness of the players deteriorating.

Akram said, “Just look at the fitness levels of our players. We have been screaming here for the past three weeks that there hasn’t been any fitness test in 2 years. Now should I name them individually, their faces and bodies are getting broader. Lagta hair oz 8 kilo nihari khate hai (looks like they are eating 8 kg meat every day).”

However, Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn has termed “unfamiliar, foreign” conditions in Indian venues the reason behind the poor performance of Babar Azam’s squad.

READ | Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi finally talks married life with wife Ansha, reveals how he fell in love