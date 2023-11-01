Headlines

Karwa Chauth 2023 today: Know moonrise timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow

This National Award-winning actor worked as farmer, his role in Hrithik Roshan film was chopped off, now is among the...

Biryani, kebabs and controversy: Why Pakistan cricket team’s eating habits in ICC World Cup 2023 are under scrutiny?

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 12,499 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

Shubh breaks silence on being slammed for allegedly glorifying Indira Gandhi's killers: 'Some people will find...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karwa Chauth 2023 today: Know moonrise timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow

This National Award-winning actor worked as farmer, his role in Hrithik Roshan film was chopped off, now is among the...

Biryani, kebabs and controversy: Why Pakistan cricket team’s eating habits in ICC World Cup 2023 are under scrutiny?

Delhi NCR's most dangerous snakes: Top 5 venomous species

7 best films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

7 spices to reduce gas, bloating, constipation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Shubh breaks silence on being slammed for allegedly glorifying Indira Gandhi's killers: 'Some people will find...'

Prabhas not dating Anushka Shetty, ready to settle down but facing these challenges in his marriage plans: Report

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

HomeCricket

Cricket

Biryani, kebabs and controversy: Why Pakistan cricket team’s eating habits in ICC World Cup 2023 are under scrutiny?

Instead of relying on a 5 star hotel to fuel their fit bodies, the Pakistani cricket team resorted to ordering from Zomato while they were in Kolkata, sparking a row.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Babar Azam-led Pakistani cricket team is facing eviction from ICC ODI World Cup 2023 just ahead of the semi-finals, the squad has now landed in yet another controversy due to their recent Zomato order while they were in Kolkata.

Ahead of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata on Tuesday, Babar Azam’s squad decided to skip the classic pre-workout meal and order in from food delivery app Zomato, choosing Kolkata’s famous Zam Zam Restaurant to satisfy their cravings.

The Men in Green reportedly ordered a large serving of Chaap, kebabs, biryani and other items from the Zam Zam Restaurant, choosing to skip a meal from any of the luxurious 5 star hotels in town. However, their choice to eat Kolkata’s local food landed them in a controversy.

Former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram while speaking to reporters, criticized the eating habits of Babar Azam’s squad, saying that the team looks like they have been eating kilos of meat everyday, making them less active on the cricket field during the ICC World Cup 2023.

Ex-cricketer Wasim Akram said that the squad was lethargic on the field which led to their loss against Afghanistan. Akram also said that there has been no fitness test for the Pakistani team for the last two years, leading to the fitness of the players deteriorating.

Akram said, “Just look at the fitness levels of our players. We have been screaming here for the past three weeks that there hasn’t been any fitness test in 2 years. Now should I name them individually, their faces and bodies are getting broader. Lagta hair oz 8 kilo nihari khate hai (looks like they are eating 8 kg meat every day).”

However, Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn has termed “unfamiliar, foreign” conditions in Indian venues the reason behind the poor performance of Babar Azam’s squad.

READ | Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi finally talks married life with wife Ansha, reveals how he fell in love

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet popular mehendi artist, whose clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Deepika Padukone, Katrina she charges...

Karwa Chauth 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes

Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

Israel-Hamas war: At UN, Israeli envoy calls Hamas 'modern-day Nazis, rulers of...'

DNA TV Show: What is ‘state-sponsored attackers’ alert received by Opposition MPs on iPhones?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE