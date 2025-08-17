Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad? Aqib Javed drops bombshell

Babar Azam has participated in 128 T20I matches for Pakistan, boasting a career strike rate of 129.22. In contrast, Rizwan has a slightly lower strike rate of 125.37, even though he has played nearly the same number of T20Is as Babar.

Pakistan's team selector, Ajib Javed, was very clear as he explained the straightforward reasoning behind the exclusion of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Both players have been out of the T20I picture and have not participated in the last few series. Nevertheless, fans of Pakistan cricket were hopeful that the selectors would reconsider the duo, given the significance of the eight-team tournament.

However, this is not the case, as Pakistan has chosen to continue with the younger players. Salman Ali Agha will captain the team in the Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 9 in the UAE.

In a conversation with reporters shortly after the squad announcement, Aqib Javed stated that Babar and Rizwan can only return to the T20I setup if they enhance their performances. For quite some time, the pair has faced criticism for their strike rates in T20Is and their failure to accelerate the game, even while opening the batting in this fast-paced format.

Javed emphasized that Babar and Rizwan have not been dismissed by the selectors, but there is a pressing need for them to address their weaknesses to make a successful comeback.

“It is not impossible that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will never play T20Is. We are not writing them off. At the moment, we have some players such as Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Sahibzada Farhan. The players who are performing only those will play. We have some good choices, and it is a good thing for our cricket,” said Javed.

“If both Babar and Rizwan perform like the other players, they will definitely get back into the squad. We have given them guidelines regarding how they can get better,” he added.

“Our top players have just completed a one-and-a-half to two-month camp at the NCA. Concerning the Shaheens, Mohammad Wasim Jr. was sent there, getting fitter and bowling well, so he has been included,” he said.

“You have limited slots—if you have players like Saim, Fakhar, and Sahibzada, you can only select 17. Wherever there is opportunity, it will be utilised. The good thing is that our options are improving. Players like Yasir, Naeem, and Nafay give us better choices, which is a positive sign,” Aqib Javed concluded.

Babar Azam has participated in 128 T20I matches for Pakistan, boasting a career strike rate of 129.22. In contrast, Rizwan has a slightly lower strike rate of 125.37, even though he has played nearly the same number of T20Is as Babar.

In the Men's Asia Cup, Pakistan is positioned in Group A with India, Oman, and the UAE. Pakistan's opening match is scheduled for September 12 against Oman. The crucial encounter against India will occur on September 14 in Dubai.

Also read| 'Sometimes his legs...': Aakash Chopra explains why KL Rahul's T20I return is 'bleak' despite strong IPL numbers