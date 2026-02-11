'Why only bowlers?': R Ashwin backs Pakistan's Usman Tariq as illegal bowling action row sparks debate at T20 World Cup 2026

Usman Tariq has found public backing from India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin after facing allegations over a suspected illegal bowling action. As scrutiny grows around Tariq’s action, Ashwin urged patience and emphasized the importance of allowing the ICC’s assessment process to take its course.

Pakistan's Usman Tariq garnered support from R Ashwin, whose bowling technique faced scrutiny once more following the victory over the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday, February 11. Tariq claimed three wickets for 27 runs, helping Pakistan achieve their second win of the tournament; however, it was not his performance that drew attention, but rather the mystery spinner's bowling action that was once again in the spotlight.

In contrast to some other spinners, Tariq exhibits a noticeable bend in his arm and an unconventional run-up, raising questions about how he manages to compete in international cricket and prominent T20 leagues globally. His bowling action was questioned by Australia's Cameron Green during the recent bilateral series against Pakistan.

Following Pakistan's victory over the USA, further scrutiny emerged, with a video circulating of fans ridiculing the spinner's action during the match.

Fans expressed their concerns on social media, alleging that Tariq was intentionally chucking during the game and should face a ban from the ICC.

Former cricketer Shreevats Goswami also contributed to the discussion, expressing his disapproval of the pause Tariq takes during his run-up, likening it to how similar practices have been prohibited in football penalty situations. Goswami argued that such an action should not be allowed.

"Even football doesn’t allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore. How is this ok? Action - all good. But pause ? That too while loading to deliver. This can’t be continued seriously !" tweeted Goswami on X.

In response to Goswami's comments, Ashwin defended Tariq, questioning why bowlers face such restrictions while batters do not.

"Agree football doesn’t allow it! While the batter can be allowed to switch hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after him/her commits to start batting on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler? In fact the bowler isn’t allowed to change the arm with which he/she bowls without informing the umpire! They should first change that rule," tweeted Ashwin.

Ashwin further explained that it is challenging for an umpire to determine if a bowler remains within the 15-degree limit during a match, suggesting that a real-time competition testing tool could be beneficial. The former Indian spinner also noted that Tariq should not be criticized for exploiting a grey area, asserting that his pause is legitimate as part of his standard bowling action.

"Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre. Secondly, there is a 15° rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15° mark by the onfield Umpire is impossible. The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool."

"The above is a grey area and to accuse someone for utilising the grey area is wrong. Finally, if the pause at the crease is legal or not, and that’s where I believe that it is entirely legal because that is his regular action," tweeted Ashwin on X.

The spinner from Pakistan faced two reports throughout his career during the Pakistan Super League, but he was exonerated each time. Anil Choudhary, a former international umpire, confirmed that Tariq's bowling action is legitimate and complies with the ICC's established regulations.

Tariq is set to play for Pakistan in their upcoming match against India on February 15 in Colombo.

