'Why number five?’: Ex-India star flags Hardik Pandya's batting position concern ahead of Super 8s

Hardik Pandya’s batting position at No. 5 has come under scrutiny ahead of the Super 8 stage, with a former India star questioning the team’s strategy. The debate has sparked fresh discussion on India’s middle-order balance and whether the current approach maximizes Pandya’s impact.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has sparked a fresh debate about India's batting lineup as they approach the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. He raised questions about the decision to elevate Hardik Pandya to the No. 5 position, suggesting that the situation may be more complex than it appears. India remains unbeaten heading into their Super 8 opener against South Africa, yet there are lingering worries about their batting order and overall performance. Kaif pointed out that Hardik usually does not bat at the fifth spot and warned that India's left-heavy top order could be rendering their strategies predictable on his YouTube channel.

“Why is Hardik Pandya coming at number five? Hardik Pandya does not usually bat at number five. In Delhi, he played at number five against Namibia because there were many left-handers. So, due to the left-right combination, he had to move up the order to balance left and right-handers. This is an issue because with so many left-handers, it becomes a bit easier for the opposition team to plan,” Kaif said.

In two of India's four group matches, Hardik batted at the fifth position, scoring 52 runs against Namibia and a duck against Pakistan. This adjustment appears to be part of India's strategy to maintain a left-right batting combination during the middle overs, despite the mixed results reflected in his statistics. Hardik Pandya has accumulated 155.35 runs at an average of 21.75 across four group-stage matches. While the numbers may not scream dominance, they certainly underscore his impact and intent. His capacity to adapt tactics late in the game and contribute with the ball has kept him pivotal to India's balance, even without a standout performance.

However, his batting position is not fixed. He has been held back to finish certain matches, while in others, he has come in earlier than expected to stabilize the innings. This tactical flexibility makes the discussion around the No. 5 spot more intricate rather than straightforward.

Pandya showcased his adaptability in the game against the Netherlands. Alongside Shivam Dube, he scored a brisk 30 off 21 balls, helping India reach a total of 193, and later recorded bowling figures of 1/40. India clinched the match by 17 runs, marking their fourth consecutive win in the group stage, despite being bowled out for just 18 runs in the 19th over.

As the Super 8 stage looms, India's batting lineup will face increased pressure with tougher challenges ahead, starting with South Africa in Ahmedabad. How Hardik performs at the No. 5 position will be crucial in determining whether this tactical decision was astute or if it leads to further complications.

