Why Nitish Kumar Reddy is not playing in 3rd ODI vs Australia? BCCI issues first statement

Moments after the toss concluded, the BCCI issued statement on Nitish Kumar Reddy's absence from 3rd ODI vs Australia. Read here to know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the two-wicket defeat in the second ODI, which subsequently ruled him out of the third and final fixture against Australia on Saturday.

After Australia won the toss and opted to bat, India captain Shubman Gill announced two changes in the final XI: Arshdeep Singh and Nitish making way for Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav. Moments after the toss concluded, the BCCI revealed that Nitish's absence stems from an injury and that he is currently being monitored by the board's medical team daily.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis," BCCI wrote on X.

The 22-year-old failed to make an impact during the must-win second ODI for India, garnering eight runs off 10 deliveries and returning wicketless after his three-over spell while conceding 24 runs at an economy of 8.00.

The Indian board didn't issue a statement on Arshdeep's availability, and speculation has suggested a fitness issue. The left-armer was visibly struggling with cramps in Adelaide and received treatment from the staff on the sidelines.

The third ODI between the two giants is a dead rubber after Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead with a narrow two-wicket win in Adelaide. India's star-studded top order has yet to live up to its reputation. Captain Shubman Gill hasn't found his mojo, Virat Kohli is yet to open his account, and Rohit Sharma hammered 73, but Josh Hazlewood has haunted him across both fixtures.

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

