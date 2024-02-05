Why Mumbai Indians replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain, explains MI head coach

The Mumbai Indians coach says they wanted Rohit to enjoy his batting and that's why the burden of captaincy was lifted from his shoulders.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher explained the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya in the upcoming IPL edition, stating, 'It was purely a cricketing decision. We saw the window to bring Hardik back as a player. It's a transition phase. A lot of people don’t understand in India, people get quite emotional but you know you take the emotions away from it.

I think it’s just more of a cricketing decision that was made and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs'

Boucher emphasized the challenges of captaincy affecting Rohit, saying, 'Captaincy was taking a toll on Rohit. He's a fantastic guy, been captain for ages, but the focus was shifting from cricket to advertising. We believe stepping back as captain in the IPL will allow him to enjoy the game more.'

Highlighting Rohit's experience, Boucher shared, 'He's still going to captain India, so the hype will be there. But in the IPL, we want him to play without the extra pressure of captaincy. We believe he has great value to add, and we want to see him enjoying the game with a smile on his face, spending a bit of time with his beautiful family.'

Praising Pandya's leadership, Boucher noted, 'He's a Mumbai Indians boy, won the title in his first year as captain with Gujarat Titans. There are evident leadership skills in him.'