Why MS Dhoni doesn’t travel with CSK to stadium on match days? Franchise breaks silence

Chennai Super Kings have revealed the real reason why MS Dhoni does not travel with the team to the stadium on match days. The franchise clarified the veteran’s unique match-day routine, sparking curiosity among fans about the legendary captain’s preparation.

The IPL 2026 season’s been rolling for over a month now, but there’s still no solid update on when MS Dhoni will step back on the field for Chennai Super Kings. At first, CSK fans expected Dhoni to miss just the opening couple of weeks, but the wait keeps dragging on. Even so, Dhoni’s not totally out of the picture. He’s out there training with the squad on the eve of every match—then, come game day, he decides not to travel with the team to the stadium.

Ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk, CSK’s batting coach Michael Hussey discussed Dhoni’s reasoning. Hussey explained that Dhoni doesn’t want to pull focus away from the team. If Dhoni sits in the dugout but isn’t playing, cameras and crowds will be on him non-stop, which could mess with the group’s concentration. And that’s just not what he wants. According to Hussey, Dhoni’s all about the team first. He’s thinking, if he shows up, the atmosphere shifts and the noise becomes about him, not the XI out on the field.

“He’s always been a team guy. He wants what’s best for the side, and he figured his presence would be a distraction. Cameras would be glued to him, the crowd would go wild—none of that helps the guys focused on the job,” Hussey said during the press conference. “He really just wants everyone to get on with it. Whether that’s the best call, that’s not my place to say, but that’s his thinking.”

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Hussey also mentioned that Dhoni’s been following all the games closely from back at the hotel during match days. The coach didn’t hide how much he personally misses having Dhoni around the dressing room. “He brings a ton of wisdom and lifts everyone’s confidence. He’s always there at training, lively, sharing his experience with the squad. But for match day, he decided to step aside for the good of the team.”

On whether Dhoni might play against the Delhi Capitals, Hussey sounded optimistic. He said Dhoni’s calf strain is healing well, and fans could see him back soon. “Honestly, I’m not sure if it’ll be against Delhi or maybe the next one after that, but everything’s moving in the right direction. His running speeds are up—that’s been the real test. His skills with bat and gloves are as sharp as ever, but he wants to be certain he can run flat out at the end of an innings. Once he’s got that confidence in his calf, he’ll give the green light. Right now, we’re just taking our cues from him.”

And honestly, all of Chennai—fans and teammates alike—are just counting the days until Thala is back out there.

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