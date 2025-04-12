Lucknow Super Giants player Mitchell Marsh did not play against the Gujarat Titans on April 12. In the five matches he has played this season, Marsh has scored 265 runs with an average of 53.00 and a strike-rate of 180.27.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are taking on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their sixth match of IPL 2025. This exciting clash is happening at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. LSG's captain, Rishabh Pant, won the toss and decided to bowl first. Unfortunately, LSG will be missing their key opener Mitchell Marsh for this match. During the toss, Rishabh shared that Marsh is sitting out to be with his daughter, who isn't feeling well. Himmat Singh will be stepping in to fill his shoes.

"We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks good, Happy to win the last two matches. As a team, we talk about the process and the team is responding well now. Bowlers have done a really good job, we have to give credit to them. Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. His daughter is not well.," Rishabh said.

Marsh's absence is a significant setback for LSG, as he has been in excellent form this season. The right-handed batsman has scored 72, 52, 0, 60, and 81 in his last five innings, making him a key player for the team.

Replacing Marsh is Himmat, a talented player from Delhi who has a successful track record in domestic cricket. He led the East Delhi Riders to victory in the inaugural DPL last year and has experience captaining both Delhi's Ranji Trophy team and junior squads. Despite being part of RCB in IPL 2019 without getting a chance to play, LSG acquired Himmat for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega-auction and gave him his debut against GT.

In a strategic move, Gujarat Titans have swapped Kulwant Khejroliya for Washington Sundar in their playing XI, suggesting that the pitch conditions may favor spinners in the upcoming match.

LSG vs GT Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Also read| David Warner responds to Pakistan reporter’s 'India spreading hate' claim over PSL debut