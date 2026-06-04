Why Lalit Modi left cricket? IPL founder claims Dawood Ibrahim ordered three hits on him, son kidnapped in London

Lalit Modi has made sensational allegations about the circumstances behind his departure from cricket administration, claiming that underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim ordered three attacks on him and that his son was kidnapped in London.

Lalit Modi, the founder and first chairman of the Indian Premier League, says threats connected to notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim played a huge part in his decision to leave cricket administration. He described surviving three assassination attempts and even the kidnapping of his son.

“He tried to kill me three times. Dawood himself spoke about it. He missed those three times,” Modi told ANI in an interview on Thursday. According to Modi, the mafia targeted him again and again, pushing him to step away—mainly because he refused to let match-fixing take hold during IPL’s early years.

The threats went beyond him personally. “My son was kidnapped in London. I haven’t spoken about this before,” Modi said, pointing to a long campaign of intimidation aimed at both him and his family.

Modi detailed some of the attempts on his life—one in Mumbai, another in South Africa during the 2009 IPL, and a third in Montenegro. He explained that Indian and foreign security agencies uncovered intelligence about these plots.

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“Bombay police documented everything. They put me on Z security. There was a shootout right outside my house in Bombay. Then in Johannesburg, when I was in Cape Town, the South African government picked up intel on a hit. There was even a hit planned in Montenegro, which Croatian border officials intercepted,” he said.

Modi claims that underworld figures tried to buy him off with staggering amounts of money to turn a blind eye to fixing. He refused.

“They offered me hundreds of millions of dollars just to look away,” he said. He’s adamant there was “no fixing” during his first three years running the IPL.

Betting syndicates and criminal ties came under heavy scrutiny during the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, which saw Delhi Police arrest Rajasthan Royals players S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, and Ankeet Chavan. The investigation quickly grew, exposing an extensive illegal betting network stretching across India and beyond.

Delhi’s top cop at the time, Neeraj Kumar, often talked about how deeply woven these syndicates were into cricket, though he said investigators didn’t have solid proof directly linking Dawood himself to the scandal.

Modi has faced his own troubles over the years. Since 2010, he’s been hit with several accusations of financial misconduct. The BCCI suspended him that year and later handed out a life ban, finding him guilty of a series of financial and administrative violations—allegations Modi has denied, according to The Guardian.

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