Why Kevin Pietersen stepped down as mentor of Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026? Know real reason

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Taking to his X handle, Kevin Pietersen revealed the real reason behind his decision to step down as mentor of Delhi Capitals, just two weeks ahead of IPL 2026.
Ahead of the commencement of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a major blow as the team's mentor, Kevin Pietersen, parted ways with the franchise. The former English player took to his X handle to inform the news and also revealed the reason behind his decision. Pietersen's exit came just two weeks ahead of the new IPL season, leaving Indian cricket fans curious about the timing behind his sudden decision.
Taking to his X handle, Pietersen revealed the real reason behind his decision and wrote in Hindi, the English translation of which read, ''I cannot be a mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I cannot commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season! However, I'll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world's best league, and I can't wait to see all of you soon!''
समाचार— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 14, 2026
मैं आईपीएल के इस सीजन में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के लिए मेंटर नहीं बन सकता।
मैं उस समय के लिए प्रतिबद्ध नहीं हो सकता, जो काम की आवश्यकता है।
सभी खिलाड़ियों को इस सीजन के लिए शुभकामनाएं!
हालांकि मैं आपको कॉम बॉक्स में वापस देखूंगा! आईपीएल दुनिया की सबसे अच्छी लीग है…
Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have an interesting squad for IPL 2026 and will play under Axar Patel's captaincy for the second IPL season. Hemang Badani is the head coach of DC.
Axar Patel (C)
KL Rahul (WK)
Ben Duckett (WK)
Tristan Stubbs (WK)
Karun Nair
David Miller
Pathum Nissanka
Sahil Parakh
Prithvi Shaw
Abhishek Porel
Sameer Rizvi
Ashutosh Sharma
Vipraj Nigam
Ajay Mandal
Tripurana Vijay
Madhav Tiwari
Auqib Dar
Nitish Rana
Mitchell Starc
T Natarajan
Mukesh Kumar
Dushmantha Chameera
Lungi Ngidi
Kyle Jamieson
Kuldeep Yadav