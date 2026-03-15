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Why Kevin Pietersen stepped down as mentor of Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026? Know real reason

Taking to his X handle, Kevin Pietersen revealed the real reason behind his decision to step down as mentor of Delhi Capitals, just two weeks ahead of IPL 2026.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 15, 2026, 10:00 AM IST

Why Kevin Pietersen stepped down as mentor of Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2026? Know real reason
IPL 2026 is set to begin on March 28 with the RCB vs SRH game
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Ahead of the commencement of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a major blow as the team's mentor, Kevin Pietersen, parted ways with the franchise. The former English player took to his X handle to inform the news and also revealed the reason behind his decision. Pietersen's exit came just two weeks ahead of the new IPL season, leaving Indian cricket fans curious about the timing behind his sudden decision.

 

Why Kevin Pietersen stepped down as DC mentor?

 

Taking to his X handle, Pietersen revealed the real reason behind his decision and wrote in Hindi, the English translation of which read, ''I cannot be a mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I cannot commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season! However, I'll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world's best league, and I can't wait to see all of you soon!''

 

Take a look

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have an interesting squad for IPL 2026 and will play under Axar Patel's captaincy for the second IPL season. Hemang Badani is the head coach of DC.

 

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026

 

Axar Patel (C)

KL Rahul (WK)

Ben Duckett (WK)

Tristan Stubbs (WK)

Karun Nair

David Miller

Pathum Nissanka

Sahil Parakh

Prithvi Shaw

Abhishek Porel

Sameer Rizvi

Ashutosh Sharma

Vipraj Nigam

Ajay Mandal

Tripurana Vijay

Madhav Tiwari

Auqib Dar

Nitish Rana

Mitchell Starc

T Natarajan

Mukesh Kumar

Dushmantha Chameera

Lungi Ngidi

Kyle Jamieson

Kuldeep Yadav

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