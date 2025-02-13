Bumrah was not selected for India's 15-member squad for the marquee event. Harshit Rana was named as his replacement by the Men in Blue on Tuesday.

Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion in India's final squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy was always uncertain due to a back issue he reportedly sustained during the Australia tour. Unfortunately, Harshit Rana was chosen on Tuesday to replace Bumrah in the 15-man squad for the coveted tournament. The senior pacer's absence will surely be a major blow to India in the upcoming ICC tournament, which is set to take place in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9.

On January 4, 2025, questions were raised regarding Bumrah's availability for the Champions Trophy. He was nevertheless named in India's provisional team by the BCCI, which was revealed in Mumbai on January 18.

While bowling in the final Test match against Australia in Sydney, Bumrah, who had previously had lower back surgery in 2022, sustained another stress-related ailment. After bowling just 10 overs in the first innings, he was forced to quit and was given a month of total rest, which prevented him from playing in the entire white-ball home series against England.

While the BCCI has not provided an official update on the extent of Bumrah's injury, reports suggest that despite promising scan results submitted to the board and senior selection committee, the 31-year-old was ultimately not selected. It was reported that the decision regarding Bumrah's participation in the Champions Trophy rested with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, as medical reports indicated that the fast bowler had completed his rehabilitation but had not been tested in a match situation.

"The report sent by NCA head Nitin Patel clearly states that while he has completed his rehabilitation and scan reports seemed to be okay, it couldn't be concluded whether he would be bowling fit by the time the tournament starts. Hence the selectors didn't take any risk," a BCCI source was quoted by PTI as saying.

"Nitin left the ball in Ajit's (chief selector Agarkar) court and hence no one would want to stick their necks out and take the risk of putting an unfit player in squad. If medical team doesn't green-light fully, how can the selection committee take that risk," the official said.

"The stakes are too high and it would have been a complete embarrassment had Bumrah broken down in a match. The NCA led by Nitin Patel had once burnt their hands in 2022 when they pushed Bumrah for the bilateral series against Australia before the T20 World Cup, and he broke down to be out for one year. That was Chetan Sharma's committee and so Agarkar didn't want to take a chance."

On June 29, Jasprit Bumrah made his most recent outing in white-ball cricket during the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados against South Africa. He was named Player of the Tournament for playing a key part in India's tournament success.

Bumrah has participated in 89 ODI matches thus far, claiming 149 wickets at a remarkable average of 23.55. at 2023, he played his last ODI at Ahmedabad against Australia in the ODI World Cup final.

