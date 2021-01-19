Why Ishant Sharma should be an automatic selection against England in the home series?

Ishant Sharma, the original leader of the Indian bowling attack has been recalled into the Indian Test squad, after missing out on the Australian tour after failing to recover in time. Ishant, who was injured during the IPL 2020 season playing for the the Delhi Capitals, recovered at the NCA under the guidance of its head Rahul Dravid and member of the selection committee, Sunil Joshi.

Ishant, who has played 97 Tests for India, has been the most improved bowler in the format for his team over the past two-three of years. Ishant stands at 297 Test wickets, on the cusp of becoming the first Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to play 100 Tests and take 300 wickets. The lanky fast bowler from Delhi has taken over 50 wickets in Test match cricket since the start of 2018.

The 32-year old fast bowler, unfortunately didn't have first class games under his belt to put his name forward for the Australian tour after recovering from the side strain he suffered during the IPL season.

Also read Virat Kohli to lead India for England Tests, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya return

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gave the best opportuinty for Ishant to see himself where he stands fitness wise and getting some game time under his belt. He played four matches for Delhi, captained by Shikhar Dhawan and his figures in the first two games read 2/16 and 2/17.

Ishant was slowly and gradually finding his groove as he was able to stem the flow of runs and was also providing crucial breakthroughs for his team.

Ishant, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have written an entirely new script as far as resurgence of India's pace bowling stocks are concerned. While, being the most senior bowler in the attack after Zaheer Khan's retirement, Ishant has led the bowling attack from the front and has performed well both in overseas conditions as well as at home, where only the slower bowlers rule.