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Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missing in 1st T20I vs West Indies? Know real reason

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s absence from India’s XI against the West Indies has raised questions, especially after his recent Asian Games outing. So, why is the 15-year-old missing action tonight?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 07:41 PM IST

Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missing in 1st T20I vs West Indies? Know real reason
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not playing in the Lucknow T20I vs West Indies. (Screengrab from JioHotstar broadcast)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi again missed out on being a part of the Playing XI as skipper Shreyas Iyer announced several changes in the team, which played the Asian Games 2026 final against Pakistan on Saturday. Notably, the 15-year-old gave a head start to the Indian innings in both of India's matches in the Asian Games 2026, scoring 38 against Sri Lanka and 15 against Pakistan.

However, the skipper, the head coach, and the selectors chose to bench Sooryavanshi in Lucknow and gave an opportunity to others like Naman Dhir. It means Abhishek Sharma will be seen opening the Indian innings with Sanju Samson instead of Sooryavanshi.

Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not playing Lucknow T20I?

Skipper Shreyas Iyer didn't give any specific reason for leaving Sooryavanshi out of the playing XI, in fact, it appears to be a part of India's selection and rotation strategy. Ahead of the game, bowling coach Morne Morkel also hinted at player rotation in the series, which brings back Sanju Samson into the opening combination with Sharma.

After winning the Toss, Iyer said, ''We are going to bowl first, it's a mixed surface. There will be some dew as well. Travel was pretty hectic. Came last night, today we have turned up for the game, but we are in the zone. They have been fabulous, they have dominated T20 cricket in the last few years. They have got brilliant batting and all-rounders. Looking forward for the contest.''

On the other hand, Shai Hope said, ''We would have bowled first as well. In India, it's always good to chase. We need to adapt to the conditions, it's different. We have new guys coming and some going out. We just got to play our best cricket. Six bowling options for us, some all-rounders as well.''

India's Playing XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Tilak Varma

Shivam Dube

Naman Dhir

Axar Patel

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

Mayank Yadav

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