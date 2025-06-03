If you are also missing Tim David in the RCB squad in the IPL 2025 Final against PBKS, then you are in the right place. Check out the real reason behind his absence.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans are surely missing their star player Tim David in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). After losing the toss, RCB was asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the high-voltage IPL Final. But what is the real reason behind the 29-year-old right-handed middle-order batter from Australia not playing in such an important contest for RCB?

Why Tim David not playing in RCB vs PBKS Final?

Tim David suffered an injury during RCB's 13th league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23. Due to this injury, Tim David also missed the last league match against Punjab Kings and the next match (Qualifier 1) against the same team.

In IPL Auction, Tim David was signed by RCB for Rs 3 crore. So far in the 12 matches he played in IPL 2025, Tim has scored 187 runs, which includes a half-century, with a strike rate of 185.14

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the IPL 2025 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As of now, RCB have lost three wickets, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, and Rajat Patidar, at 96. However, RCB star batter Virat Kohli is still out in the middle and is playing at 32 off 26 balls.