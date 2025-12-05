FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Why is Steve Smith wearing anti-glare strips in Brisbane Test? Know the real reason

Australian skipper Steve Smith was spotted wearing anti-glare black strips during the 2nd Test in Brisbane. If you are also curious to know the real reason behind these strips, read this piece till the end.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 02:11 PM IST

Why is Steve Smith wearing anti-glare strips in Brisbane Test? Know the real reason
Steve Smith was spotted wearing black strips during the Brisbane Test
Australian skipper Steve Smith has reintroduced anti-glare black strips during the Brisbane Test against England in the ongoing Ashes. Smith was spotted wearing these strips during the practice sessions ahead of the pink-ball Test and came out to bat on Day 2 wearing them. He had earlier revealed that he contacted former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, asking for advice.

''I actually messaged Shivnarine Chanderpaul and asked him what his thoughts were, whether he wore the chalk or the strips. He said the strips, and he thinks it blocks out 65 percent of the glare. And he also said, 'I've seen photos, and you're wearing them the wrong way'. So yesterday I put them on the right way. I agree with him. I think it certainly stops the glare. Yeah, I'll be wearing them,'' Smith said during the pre-match presser.

For those unversed, these strips are popularly known as 'Eye Blacks' and are usually used in American sports in order to reduce the glare from floodlights inside the stadium, as they absorb light that would reflect off the skin.

Talking about the pink-ball Test at the iconic Gabba, England came out to bat first and posted 334 runs in their first innings, courtesy of Joe Root's 138 off 206 balls. In reply, Australian batters have been in a top-notch position since the first over and have already breached the 200-run mark with still seven wickets in hand.

After 41 overs, Australia are 209/3 with Cameron Green 10 (15) and Steve Smith 17 (35) out in the middle. The home side are trailing by 124 runs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
