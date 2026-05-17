Why is RCB captain Rajat Patidar not playing against Punjab Kings? Explained

For the toss in the match against the Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar was missing from the scene. In his absence, Jitesh Sharma came for the Toss. So, why is Rajat Patidar not playing the crucial match vs PBKS?

Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper, was missing during the Toss time in the crucial match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. In his absence, wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma came out for the Toss to represent his side. However, he lost the Toss and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to bowl first in the final league match at the venue. RCB fans are wondering what is the reason behind Rajat Patidar's absence from the crucial match, when all teams are fighting hard to make it to the Playoffs.

PBKS vs RCB: Toss

After losing the Toss, while speaking to Deep Dasgupta, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer said, ''We're going to bowl. I'm not going by the stats; we're clearly seeing how the games pan out. If we bat and bowl well, the toss doesn't matter. I seriously had no clue that this was my 100th game as a captain, but it feels great. It feels like a great opportunity for me to win my 100th game (as captain).

''The bowling has been fantastic, but there are pressure moments where you need to execute, and so you can't change the past, nor you can't anticipate the future. The beauty is to stay in the moment, see the moment, and enjoy the pressure. Two changes for us (Harpreét) Brar and Lockie (Ferguson) come in, he added.

Meanwhile, Jitesh said, ''We would have loved to bowl first, but the wicket is good and should play well for 40 overs. Rajat is doing fantastic, and we should see him in Hyderabad. Every game is important, this win can change a lot for us and other teams.''

Why Rajat Patidar is not playing crucial PBKS vs RCB match?

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar is not playing the crucial league match against PBKS due to an injury concern. Several reports even claim that the RCB skipper did not travel to Dharamsala with the squad, while the stand-in captain confirmed at the Toss that Rajat is recovering well and is expected to return in the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Some reports suggest that Rajat suffered a finger injury, while some mentioned that he had a possible concussion from the RCB's previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).