Why is Phil Salt missing RCB’s crucial IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against GT?

Even after rejoining the squad after a treatment in England, Phil Salt missed the crucial Qualifier 1 game against the Gujarat Titans. Know the real reason.

Phil Salt is not a part of the Playing XI in the crucial Qualifier match against the Gujarat Titans. (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt is not a part of the Playing XI in the crucial Qualifier 1 match against the Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala. The reason behind his absence is the finger injury that he sustained earlier during the season, and due to this, he has been out of action for over a month. Notably, Salt went to England for treatment and rejoined the squad last week just ahead of the Playoffs.

However, fans were in shock to know that Phil Salt is still not a part of the Playing XI in the important contest tonight, as the RCB management assessed Salt and gave more time to the English player to regain full fitness.

Who replaced Phil Salt in the Playing XI?

In his absence, RCB trusted Venkatesh Iyer again, who opened the innings along with Virat Kohli. In the opening two balls, Iyer smashed two back-to-back boundaries to Mohammed Siraj, giving a perfect start to RCB.

In the 5 matches he played so far in IPL 2026, Iyer has scored 158 runs at an average of 79 and a strike rate of 177.53. His best came against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 17 when he scored an unbeaten 73, securing a Playoffs spot for his side.

Meanwhile, Phil Salt's absence allowed RCB to include an additional pacer in the Playing XI, Jacob Duffy.

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 clash

Shubman Gill won the Toss and elected to bowl first against the defending champions. The match holds much importance for both sides, as the winner straight away gets into the IPL 2025 Final, while the losing side will have to face the winner of the Eliminator match in Qualifier 2.

IPL 2026 Final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.